GARRETT — A familiar face was added to Garrett Board of Works at its Feb. 1 session.
Tom Kleeman, who currently serves on the Garrett Common Council, was appointed to the three-person board by Mayor Todd Fiandt to fill the vacancy left by longtime board member Tom Blotkamp at the end of the year. Dave Demske, also a member of the Garrett Common Council, and Fiandt round out the board.
The city’s ice rink at Feick Park has been plagued with many issues so far this winter, Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported. Currently, most of the water has leaked under the walls of the rink and the outside edge of the liner has become frozen into the ice that remains. Once the liner is freed up and stretched back over the wall, pending weather conditions, water can be added to bring it up to the proper skating level.
Three contractor bids were opened for the 2021 Round II Community Crossings matching grant.
API of LaOtto bid $675,800. E&B Paving of Fort Wayne bid $750,478. Brooks Construction, also of Fort Wayne, bid $859,800. Bids will be taken under consideration, with the award to be announced at the Feb. 15 meeting.
The engineering estimate for the project was $817,287, according to City Engineer Aaron Ott. Garrett was awarded $577,342.50 in the most recent grant cycle.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 30 code violations between Jan. 18-31, most for rubbish. So far this year, 57 abate notices have been served, 12 were sent to City Hall for billing and 10 abates were complied.
Garrett Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 118 calls for service between Jan. 17-30. Police issued 27 traffic warnings, three traffic tickets and two city ordinance calls. The report showed six arrests during the period, including two on warrants, and one each for traffic, battery, multiple drug charges and for trespass, meth, marijuana and a hypodermic needle.
Officers made 143 business checks during the period.
A patrol vehicle request will be considered at the board’s Feb. 15 meeting.
City Planner Milton Otero said rerouting the gas line at 109 S. Randolph St. has been delayed due to NIPSCO running 4-6 weeks behind. The property is slated for demolition by Knott Excavating of LaOtto once the gas line situation is remedied. The downtown building was the site of a fatal fire on Feb. 11, 2019.
The tax abatement committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 to consider an abatement request from Mossberg Industries, followed by its recommendation to the Garrett Common Council later that night, Otero said.
So far this year, Otero recorded 25 improvement location permits and three unsafe building code violations.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported several water main breaks so far this year, and hopes to have the department’s dump truck back in service to help with the snow removal.
Demske praised the city’s snow removal effort a couple weeks ago, noting compliments from people outside the community. He added hopes residents stay inside during the coming snowfall and let workers get the job done.
Fiandt said Garrett will follow DeKalb County guidelines regarding emergency plans during the weather event.
City hall phones will be switched over Feb. 17. Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said phone lines to City Hall will be out of service that day due to the changeover.
Wastewater Superintendent Marcy Coe reported freezing issues at the wastewater plant earlier this year, but the situation has since been remedied.
