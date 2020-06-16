Free concert planned
is Friday in Garrett
GARRETT — The City of Garrett is hosting a free outdoor concert at 6 p.m. Friday in the parking area downtown next to City Hall.
The event will feature the Davis/Rhoades Band, performing music by Allman Brothers Band; Marshall Tucker; Crosby, Stills & Nash; Neil Young and Bob Seger. Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be observed.
Progressive bike
ride set for Saturday
GARRETT — A progressive bike ride through Garrett is planned at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Eastside Park.
The ride will include stops at several city parks where background information will be shared on each park.
The final stop will be Feick Park where riders can enjoy refreshments.
City equipment will be set up to look at, and people can meet some of the park personnel.
Come enjoy a day with the family for the Father’s Day weekend. The public is welcome.
Schools to apply pesticides
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will receive pesticide application Tuesday, June 30.
All buildings will receive pesticide application by Ace Pest Control on this date. For information concerning chemicals to be used, call Mike Swihart of Ace Pest Control at 834-2834 or the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District at 357-3185.
Garrett Rotary Club
fireworks canceled
GARRETT — The Garrett Rotary Club’s Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled due to financial constraints, the club has announced.
The annual display costs about $6,000. Funds raised last year cover this year’s event.
Funding for the annual show is largely dependent on the Heritage Days pancake breakfast and donations collected at Eastside Park, both of which will not be available this year, according to Rotary Club President Jerry Parker.
American Legion now
open with guidelines
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., is now open with social distancing guidelines in place per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Indiana Back on Track program.
There will be no drawings or gambling of any kind at the post until further notice.
The legion will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, with James karaoke from 7-10 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous
meetings are online
GARRETT — The Garrett group of Overeaters Anonymous is currently not meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but individuals wishing to participate in virtual meetings may do so online at oa.org.
Garrett cleanup
set for June 27
GARRETT — Garrett’s citywide cleanup will take place from 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Washler Inc. in Garrett Industrial Park.
The city’s drive-thru recycling center is open Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. It is open Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Recreation Center
sets schedules
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., plans to resume several classes in the coming weeks.
Fitness classes, which have been held exclusively outdoors and online, have returned to the facility as of Monday, June 15.
Aquatic fitness classes and Silver Sneakers classes have resumed as of Monday, June 15.
Swim lessons are scheduled to resume after July 4.
Expanded pool hours will be available, with periodic cleaning breaks.
All people entering the building over age 12 will be required to wear a mask or facial covering in the foyer, lobby, restrooms, locker rooms, hallways and hospitality room.
All areas will have posted limited capacity.
Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building.
For more information, contact the JAM Center at 357-1917, ext. 0.
Garrett Alumni
reunion curtailed
GARRETT — The 37th annual Garrett Alumni Reunion has been curtailed to the annual alumni golf outing on Friday, July 17.
The change has been made due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Questions and concerns may be shared by email at GarrettSchoolsAlumni@gmail.com, online at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.com or on Facebook at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.
Butler High School
reunion canceled
BUTLER — The annual gathering of Butler High School alumni, which was scheduled to take place Sunday, June 28, at the old Butler High School gymnasium, has been canceled and will not take place this year.
Organizers of the event cited concerns with the COVID-19 virus and the age of people expected to attend the reunion.
Heimach Senior Center
reopens with guidelines
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Senior Center has reopened with guidelines in place, according to executive director Meg Zenk.
All visitors must wear masks. The exercise room, pool tables and SHIIP program are by appointment only. Patrons are asked to call the Heimach Center.
Yoga, tai chi and foot care classes will resume regular schedules.
Seniors visiting the food pantry are asked to first call the Heimach Center from their vehicle.
The Heimach Center can be reached at 925-3311.
GKB scholarship deadline is June 30
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation is seeking applicants for the its annual scholarship.
Applicants must: be an alumnus of Garrett High School, having spent at least four years at Garrett High School; maintain a college grade-point average of 3.4 or above and enrolling in a third or fourth year of college; be of good character, involvement, demonstrated leadership; and have a passion for the Garrett community and schools with a plan to live in the Garrett area and give back.
The application can be found at: foundation.gkb.k12.in.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_57815/File/GKB%20EFB%20College%20Scholarship%20app%20fillable.pdf.
Applications are due Tuesday, June 30 and can be returned to the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Central Office or hjoseph@gkb.k12.in.us.
