GARRETT — Garrett Police reported five people were arrested on methamphetamine charges Saturday morning during three unrelated cases.
At about 7:15 a.m., police served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence in the 500 block of S. Peters Street in Garrett. Information was gathered from citizen tips and independent intel about illegal drug activity leading up to the search warrant where officers found methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe, paraphernalia, and marijuana, police said.
Two adults were located inside of the residence and arrested after the investigation. A juvenile also located within the residence with the adults was reported to have also been involved with narcotics. The female adult admitted to having used methamphetamine with the juvenile recently. Information involving the juvenile’s involvement was forwarded to DCS and DeKalb County Probation Office, police reported.
Those arrested include:
• Joseph A. Chisholm, 56, of Garrett, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 Felony; contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor; failure to make report on child abuse, a Class B misdemeanor; and habitual offender enhancement.
• Melissa K. Chisholm, 49, Garrett, of Garrett on charges of possession of methamphetamine, Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Garrett Police Officers went on to make two separate unrelated traffic stop in the 100 block of N. Franklin Street and 200 block of S. Randolph Street Saturday, seizing approximately 9.6 grams of methamphetamine and jailing the three individuals, police said.
They include:
• Tyler J. Geer, 21, Battle Creek, Mich., for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony enhanced by the presence of a Juvenile;
• Valerie L. Webb, 59, Battle Creek, Mich., for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony enhanced by the present of a juvenile; and
• Colton J. R. Cripe, 29, of Garrett, for of Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony with habitual offender enhancement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.