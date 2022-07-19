Fraternal Order of
Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these events:
There will be an Eagles meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 25.
The Eagles auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., has announced these events:
Ken’s barbecue ribs will be served at 5 p.m. while food lasts Saturday. Dinners are $13 each.
This is open to the public. Take out is available.
Karaoke with Jill will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.
This is open to the public.
There will be a VFW meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
An all-you-can-eat fish fry will take place at 5 p.m. Friday while food lasts. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Food will be available at 5 p.m. Friday, July 29. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The 22nd annual Legion Scholarship Golf Outing will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 31 at the Garrett Country Club.
