GARRETT — Added safety measures for school safety due to the COVID-19 crisis have caused a time crunch for maintenance and custodial staff who also serve as school crossing guards, according to Ted Christensen, director of safety for Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools.
Tuesday, Christensen told the Garrett Board of Works that additional duties to keep the school safe for students and staff are too taxing for the maintenance and custodial employees, who must complete repairs and other sanitation measures before stopping to guard the crossings for 45 minutes each morning and 15 minutes in the afternoon. Three workers are needed to handle the job, he said.
Although school staff members always have guarded the crossings, Christensen cited Indiana Code 9-13-2-161.3 that defines a school crossing guard as a person at least 18 years of age appointed by either a safety board, board of public works and safety, town board, board of public safety or sheriff.
Christensen asked the board to appoint the crossing guards according to the statute and pay them as any other post, proposing a wage of $15 per hour. Based on three guards for an hour each per day, the cost would be $8,400 to the city. This is not an exorbitant amount for the city, but the school budget is tighter, Christensen said. He suggested the school also has liability issues, as the street is not on school property.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff, referring to the statue, said while it might be implied to a certain degree, the statute does not provide for the city to provide or pay for crossing guards.
The statute only notes from an opinion in 1954 that it is the responsibility of the civil union to provide safety on the streets, he said.
Mayor Todd Fiandt said he has discussed this issue with leaders at area mayors’ roundtables, and he found them to be split on who is to provide or pay for the guards.
Board members also considered finding grants for safety equipment such as vests and lighted signs. Fiandt told Christensen the issue will be taken under consideration and discussed at a future city meeting.
Also Tuesday, the board approved the purchase of digger derrick at a cost of $309,528 for the electric department. Altec Industries Inc. submitted the only bid for the project. The equipment will take about 12 months to build.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 123 total calls between Oct. 19 and Nov. 2, including 36 traffic warnings, 17 traffic tickets and seven property-damage accidents. His report showed 18 arrests during the period, including five warrants, four each of drug and traffic arrests, three miscellaneous and two operating-while-intoxicated arrests. During the same period, officers also made 88 security checks, according to the report.
McPherson also reported two police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
The city swimming pool has been filled and tested for next season, according to Street and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. He will be providing costs to the board to replace the blue slide at the pool at a future meeting. The Garrett Common Council last month approved moving funds within the parks budget to accommodate this improvement.
Leaf pickup will continue as needed and weather permitting, he added.
The Judy A. Morrill beautification project along South Randolph Street is progressing, with all trees and stumps removed. The final concrete work should be done this week, according to Mossberger. He reported 27 trees have been removed on both sides of the 200-500 blocks to be replaced with 40 autumn blaze maple trees in the spring of 2021.
Brinkerhoff reported appraisals have been completed on four city-owned lots on South Lee Street at the former Freeze Orchards site. Three lots measure 50-by-225 feet, while the fourth is a strip of land 5-by-225 feet. The cost for the larger lots, based on the average of two separate appraisals, was $13,850 each, while the narrow property was appraised at $750.
The city is not required to sell the properties, but the board agreed to advertise them for sale. Clarification is needed to determine if all of the lots can or must be sold as one, and whether they must adjoin or can be separated. The properties are of no future use to the city, Brinkerhoff added.
Water utility superintendent Pat Kleeman reported all water hydrants have been flushed and winterized and are ready to go. He plans to present engineering documents to the board at the next meeting for electrical improvements to the water plant.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported three new members joined the department — Evan Davis, Tom Lepper and Trace Castator. Evans and Castator will begin state training in Auburn next week.
The board heard no decision has been made by DeKalb County Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace to enforce an order that may result in demolition of a residential property at 513 E. Quincy St. and impose fines.
In August 2019, Garrett’s Unsafe Building Committee found siblings Terry L. Freeman and Lori A. Freeman, co-owners of the home, had not made sufficient improvements to improve the property to avoid a possible order of demolition. A hearing was held before Wallace in August 2020.
