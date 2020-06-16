GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has scheduled a variety of events at the center this summer.
Teen programs
Free summer teen programming has begun and is open to students entering grades 6-12.
Each week of camp will focus on a different topic, including wellness, STEAM, volunteering and more. Programming will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Space is limited to 30 students each week. For more information or to register, visit myjamcenter.org/youth-family-3.
Family bike ride
The JAM Center will host a family bike ride from 9-11:30 a.m. June 27.
Beginning at Eastside Park, the ride will continue to Westside Park and the JAM Center. Families will learn more about and interact with different departments at the JAM Center through fun games and giveaways.
At each stop, a participant will receive an oversized playing card. At 11:30 a.m., participants will open the four oversized cards they received. The four with the jokers will receive bicycle vouchers courtesy of Garrett Veterinary Hospital, Summit City Bicycles and Fitness, Walmart of Auburn, Tom and Sue Blotkamp, Hudson Lowe and the Harlan Family.
At Eastside Park, the JAM Center’s wellness and aquatics teams will give a demonstration at 9:10 a.m.
At Westside Park, Club JAM will host a variety of yard games.
Stops three and four will be at the JAM Center with JAM Early Education and representatives from the organization’s membership team.
Snacks will be provided by Greater Garrett, with children’s helmet giveaways by Parkview DeKalb while supplies last.
Additional sponsors include the Garrett Clipper and The Star. More information and registration can be found at the JAM Center, by calling 357-1917, and at myjamcenter.org/events.
Swim and sports camps
Swim and sports camps will be offered for children ages 3-6 and 6-12.
Focused on each child’s development, the camps will work on a variety of skills. Different camps will take place July 13-16, July 20-23 and July 27-30.
The cost is $25 to $40, depending on the camp and the age of the child. Discounts are available for multiple weeks.
For more information, visit myjamcenter.org/events, call 357-1917 or visit the JAM Center.
