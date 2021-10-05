GARRETT — Garrett’s boys soccer team celebrated senior night in a big way, posting a 5-0 shutout over Central Noble Sept. 27 in Northeast Corner Conference action.
“That’s a big win on senior night and it’s a big win in the conference,” Railroader coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “That’s one of the best games we’ve played in a long time.”
Central Noble owned a win over NECC tournament champion West Noble, a team that had beaten Garrett twice this season.
Seniors Jasen Bailey and Josh Thrush each tallied for Garrett, and classmate Joey Silva had an assist. Senior netminder Nick Barden made several big saves to preserve the shutout before giving way to classmate Doug Merriman for the final two minutes of the match.
Sophomore Chase Leech had a goal and an assist for Garrett. Juniors Brady Heltsey and Peyton Simmons each scored one goal.
“The last couple of games, we’ve decided to try and play a higher line so we don’t have to defend so much,” Klopfenstein said. “It’s working pretty well. You can’t do that if we don’t have enough speed to catch up.
“It keeps us from having to play defense all night,” the Garrett mentor said. “(Central Noble) got through on us a couple of times, but Nick did a great job in goal. That’s one of the best games he’s ever played.”
After several scoreless minutes, the Railroaders struck first, with Heltsey finding the back of the net.
As with two other Garrett goals, the play started out of a corner kick, with Heltsey in the right position to nudge one home with 27 minutes left in the first half.
It stayed 1-0 until Leech fed Thrush on a breakaway, who beat the Cougar netminder for a 2-0 lead with 6 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the half.
Both teams had chances early in the second half, but neither could score. It remained a 2-0 contest.
Garrett senior Thomas Loeffler used his head — literally — to head-butt the ball out of harm’s way when Barden got caught out of position with 27 minutes left in the match.
Minutes later, Central Noble had another chance, but Barden made the stop.
With about 21 minutes left to play, Bailey got the Railroaders’ third goal — emerging out of a corner kick. Leech kicked to Silva, who dribbled along the goal line before finding Bailey for the momentum-changing tally.
Wasting little time, Leech scored to make it 4-0 Garrett with 20:19 remaining.
Central Noble’s Ryan Schroeder nearly broke the shutout, redirecting a corner kick toward the Garrett net, but Barden got a piece of it. The Cougars followed with another corner kick, but were unable to capitalize.
With about 18 minutes left, Barden stopped a Central Noble breakaway try.
The final goal of the match came with 8:40 to play with Simmons scoring for Garrett.
While Klopfenstein had praise for his team and his netminder, there are areas to be cleaned up as the regular season winds down.
“(Nick) was just outstanding, but he was doing stuff that he shouldn’t have to do,” the Garrett coach said. “He had to come out more than what he should have to.
“Central Noble beat our trap quite a few times, so we’ve got to work on that a little bit,” Klopfenstein said.
