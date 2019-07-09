GARRETT — Twenty contestants participated in three pageants during the 15th annual Garrett Heritage Days in Eastside Park Thursday evening to select Miss Garrett Teen, Miss Garrett Junior Teen and Miss Garrett Junior. This year’s theme was “Fairies and Butterflies” with the stage decorated in bright floral colors.
On-stage competition included personality wear for 20 percent of the score, on-stage question 15 percent and party wear 20 percent. Interviews were held earlier in the day at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center for the remaining 45 percent. Talent was judged for a separate award and did not count in the contestant’s overall score.
For the past weeks, the candidates collected 4,752 items for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana and created 66 sunshine cards for residents at Miller’s Merry Manor as community service projects.
Reigning queens Miss Garrett Teen Jayden McNutt, Miss Garrett Junior Teen Adalyn Custer and Miss Garrett Junior Emma Feller presented awards to their successors.
Miss Garrett Teen for ages 13-15
Allie Leman, 13, won the title of Miss Garrett Teen. She is the daughter of Shannon Leman and Jon Leman. She also won the Community Service Award for her age group and People’s Choice Award voted on by the audience. When Allie grows up, she wants to be a nurse practitioner. Allie performed a cheer dance to “Applause” by Lady Gaga. She was sponsored by Leman Financial Advisors.
First runner-up was Danielle Kilgore, 13, daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore. Danielle performed a martial arts kata for her talent. Her sponsor was Franz Karate. When Danielle grows up, she wants to be an artist.
Kylie Pfeiffer, 13, was second runner-up and talent award winner for this age group. She is the daughter of Gracy Daniels and Scott Pfeiffer. Kylie performed an acro-dance to “Velociraptor!” She was sponsored by Open Door Rentals & Real Estate. When Kylie grows up, she wants to be a pediatric nurse.
Other contestants in this age group include:
• Victoria Hug, 12, the daughter of Dave and Terri Hug. She performed a dance to “Viva Rock Vegas.” She was sponsored by Kruse Plaza.
• Melinda Burns, 12, the daughter of John and Diann Brewer and Chad Burns. She performed a dance to “One Call Away.” She was sponsored by her family.
• Grace Weller, 15, the daughter of Jamie and Sheena Weller. She demonstrated baking for her talent. Grace was sponsored by her family.
• Trinity Burns, 13, the daughter of Diann and John Brewer and Chad Burns. Trinity performed a balance beam routine to Tchaikovsky for her talent. She was sponsored by her family.
• Raegan Isley, 12, the daughter of Chasity Isley. Raegan performed a dance to “Do What I Love” choreographed by Lea Stupeck of Ratio Dance. She was sponsored by her family.
Miss Garrett Junior Teen for ages 9-12
Aleyah Farrell, 10 won the title of Miss Garrett Junior Teen. She is the daughter of Kaylee and Seth Omspacher and Nick Farrell. She also won the talent for her age group for her vocal performance of “Who You Say I Am” for her talent. She was sponsored by Castle One Realty, Kristie Conrad. When Aleyah grows up, she wants to be a singer.
First runner-up was Savanna McNay, 10, the daughter of Robert and Amber McNay. When she grows up, she wants to be a teacher. Savanna performed a tap dance to “Classic.” She was sponsored by TDS, The Dance Studio.
Faithlynn Bruning, 10, was second runner-up. She also won the People’s Choice the Community Service awards. She is the daughter of Laneigh Bruning. When Faithlynn grows up, she wants to be a cosmetologist. Faithlynn performed “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” for her talent. Her sponsor was LaOtto Meats.
Miss Garrett Junior for ages 6-8
Adri LeQuia, 8, won the title of Miss Garrett Junior. She is the daughter of Shane and Ana LeQuia. She also won the People’s Choice Award. Adri performed a hip-hop routine to “How Long.” She wants to be a nurse when she grows up. Adri was sponsored by Pier Place of Angola.
First runner-up was Stella Karr, 8, the daughter of Dustin and Nikki Karr. When Stella grows up, she wants to be a professional softball player. Stella sang to “Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara. She was sponsored by Parkview Physicians Group Urology.
Austyn Johnson, 8, was second runner-up. She is the daughter of Chad and Ashley Johnson. When Austyn grows up, she wants to be a teacher or writer. Austyn danced to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.” C. L. Johnson Landscaping sponsored her.
Gabrielle Kline, 8, was third runner-up. She is the daughter of Jessica Kline. When she grows up, she wants to be an animator. Gabrielle danced to to “Shake the Room.” She was sponsored by Smit-T’s.
Nevaeh Craig, 6, was fourth runner-up. She is the daughter of Quentin and Heather Craig. When she grows up, she wants to be a princess. Nevaeh performed a gymnastic routine. She was sponsored by her family.
Jaelyn Farrell, 7, was the talent winner for this age group for her dance, to “I Like to Fuss.” She is the daughter of Kaylee and Seth Omspacher and Nick Farrell. When she grows up, she wants to be an artist. She was sponsored by M & S Steel Corporation.
Other contestants include:
• Esther Smith, 8, the daughter of Sam and Heidi Smith. She was sponsored by Freedom Plumbing and Heating. Esther performed a comedy act/telling jokes.
• Elyse Hunt, 8, the daughter of Aaron and Natasha Hunt. She was sponsored by her family. Elyse performed “A Million Dreams” by Pink for her talent.
• Moanea Hiles, 6, the daughter of Courtney Hiles. She was sponsored by Subway. Moanea performed a dance to “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”
Directors for the pageant are Carmen Ruble, assisted by Olivia Ruble and Sophia Ruble.
The pageant is sponsored by Garrett State Bank, Garrett Heritage Days Committee, the JAM Center who hosted the interviews earlier in the day and Miller’s Merry Manor who sponsor the Princess Tea Party.
