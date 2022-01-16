BUTLER — Garrett’s girls basketball team advanced to the Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship game with victories over Eastside and Prairie Heights.
Wednesday, the Railroader girls fought off Eastside 44-30. In the semi-final round at Butler Friday, Garrett defeated Prairie Heights 50-34.
Garrett 44, Eastside 30
Points were at a premium much of the girls’ game.
Eastside and Garrett combined to shoot just 4-of-20 (20 percent) in the first half.
It took nearly three minutes before either team scored.
The Blazers got on the board first with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left when Sydnee Kessler connected from the left baseline. Garrett’s Makenna Malcolm answered with a three on her team’s next possession.
After two free throw by Garrett’s Bailey Kelham at 3:34, there wouldn’t be an scoring for two minutes.
The Railroaders led 9-3 after eight minutes.
The visitors pulled ahead by six on a Faith Owen three, but Eastside fought back to within 16-14 on a lob play to Grace Kreischer, a Mataya Bireley free throw and two tosses by Paige Traxler.
Owen hit another three and Nataley Armstrong made a free throw for a 20-14 lead at the break.
Garrett’s best quarter was yet to come. The Railroaders outscored Eastside 12-3 in the third, pulling out to a 15-point lead.
A jumper by Bireley and a three by Traxler, the latter coming with 1:40 to play, had the Blazers still in the hunt, trailing 34-26.
Garrett made sure they wouldn’t stay there, however. Despite struggling from the line most of the night, the visitors made eight free throws in the final 1:22 to put it out of reach.
For the game, the Railroaders were just 16-of-26. The Blazers finished at 10-of-17.
Garrett missed three 1-and-1s in the fourth quarter and Eastside missed one. It wasn’t until the Railroaders were in the double bonus that Kelham was able to convert, making both tosses with 1:22 to go.
Ostrowski led three Garrett players in double figures with 14 points. Armstrong and Kelham finished with 10 each.
Kreischer led the Blazers (11-8) with 10 points. Traxler had seven and Bireley finished with five.
Garrett 50,
Prairie Heights 34
The Railroaders (19-1) led 18-6 after a quarter and never looked back against Prairie Heights.
Bailey Kelham led the way with 22 points. Faith Owen added 12 and Morgan Ostrowski chipped in with 11.
Ostrowski got the Railroaders on the board first two minutes into the contest with a nice duck-under move to the bucket. Kelham hit a three and after a Prairie Heights miss, scored in the lane to make it 7-0.
Late in the quarter, Kelham dropped two bombs and Owen added one for a 12-point lead after eight minutes.
Prairie Heights fought to stay in contention, however.
Midway through the second, Kennedy Kugler, who led the Panthers with 14 points, hit a jumper from the key. After an Owen three, she scored inside. Teammate Alayna Boots hit a three from the key with 2:33 left in the half, cutting the deficit to 26-15.
Garrett scored the final four points of the half and added the first five points of the third to push its lead to 35-17.
The Panthers ran off eight straight to cut the gap to 12, capped by a wing jumper from Kugler, to make it 35-23.
The Railroaders led 40-25 after three quarters. The margin was never closer than 15 the rest of the way.
