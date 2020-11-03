GARRETT — Garrett’s girls basketball team has an established winning tradition, but it had been six seasons since the program last cut down the sectional nets.
That changed last winter, however, when the Railroaders beat Concordia to win the Class 3A title at Concordia.
Just about everyone is back — with a new addition — from a team that finished 16-9 a year ago.
“It’s one to be very excited about,” said coach Bob Lapadot (132-74), entering his 10th season leading the program. “It’s as much combined talent as we’ve had in many, many years.
“From one through five, one through six, we feel really ready,” he said. “We’re trying to develop a little bench. Obviously with no summer, we don’t know who’s going to play or what roles they’re going to play.
“That’s what we’re focused on, just developing that depth, who it’s going to be, and in what spots.”
The “Big Four,” as Lapadot called them, is certain.
As a freshman, Bailey Kelham led the Big Train with 16 points per contest, and set a girls’ single-game scoring record with 45 points in a December win over New Haven.
Kelham averaged 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, and is only going to get better.
Also returning are juniors Nataley Armstrong and Morgan Ostrowski, who each averaged 8 points per game.
Ostrowski was Garrett’s top rebounder at 8.2 boards, and added a steal and 1.4 blocked shots per game.
Armstrong was at the controls of the Railroader train, with 5.8 assists to go with 1.7 steals and 2.4 rebounds.
Junior Abby Weaver, who started in the sectional, will play in the post. Last season, she grabbed 2.2 rebounds while adding two points per contest.
Throw into the mix junior Lakewood Park transfer Taylor Gerke, who scored about 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. That gives the Railroaders a solid starting five.
Seniors Sadie Best and Madilyn Malcolm have been through the battles, and with junior Kailyn Bergman, are expected to be key contributors coming off the bench.
With opponents likely to try and bottle up other players, Lapadot said Best, Malcolm and Bergman will have to be able to step up and hit shots when they have looks.
The Railroader coach wants to play more of an up-tempo game and utilize the team’s athletic ability.
“We don’t want to be a stationary team where we have to grind it out on both ends like we have been in the past,” he said. “We’ve changed all of our out-of-bounds plays, all of our plays so that we have multiple options. Having a point guard like Nataley who can read (the defense) makes that possible.
“As a coach, you love how unselfish they are,” Lapadot said. “Every one of them is fine with somebody else scoring on that possession. They all know they’re going to get their chances.
“I think you’re going to see the other ones play harder,” he said. “Now, you’ve got to run a little harder in transition to get a shot. Now, you’ve got to crash the boards a little bit harder to get that extra shot. Now, you’ve got to get in the passing lane to go get a layup. It’s just going to drive you to find more ways to score.
“We want to take as many shots as we possibly can,” Lapadot continued. “We don’t want to hold the ball, not with this group. We want to run, be unselfish. We’ve told them, ‘Go find other ways to get your shot other than waiting for it to come out of the offense.’”
The Garrett mentor likes this team’s versatility, with players able to play different positions, at both ends of the floor.
“We feel like they can play pretty much play anywhere,” Lapadot said. “You saw Morgan last year guarding the point guard against Woodlan in the semi-finals of the sectional and then turn around and guard the big Craig girl (from Concordia) in the championship.
“That kind of flexibility is important for us, but how you sub and the multiple rotations you have to make off that is something we need to get ready for,” he said. “Finding someone to back up Morgan as a true five is something else we’re looking for.
“I think we pretty much know what we’ve got to start, but how it plays out, that’s what we’re trying to feel out right now.
“A lot of it’s going to depend on how people guard us,” Lapadot continued. “Lots of teams have a couple of guys who can score, or if you’re really good, you’ve got three guys who can score.
“I feel like we have four guys we feel like who can get 20 points a night any night.”
Garrett has beefed up its schedule, adding non-conference games with perennial toughies Concordia and Norwell.
From Nov. 24 through Jan. 8, the Railroaders have an 11-game stretch where they will play at home just three times, with seven straight games on the road.
“That main section, kind of the heart of our schedule, is something that’s really going to prepare us,” Lapadot said. “I was fine with that. We need to be as tough mentally and physically as we can possibly be.
“We found that out last year … we lost some games at the end of the season that said, on paper, you’re never going to win a sectional.
“We came back and we got tough, and we need to be tough before that conference tournament, before the sectional, and hopefully deeper into the tournament,” he said. “We’ll start all underclassmen. Everything we’re doing is to be ready from the NECC tournament this year on.”
Keeping focused on the big picture is what counts, Lapadot added.
“We have to understand that while November is important or December is important, it’s not the importance.
“If we have to lose games off the schedule for whatever reason or we lose a game on the floor, that’s OK,” Lapadot said. “We have to learn, we have to adapt, we have to stay even keel and just persevere, knowing that no matter how low you feel or how bad it feels, it can feel better the next day.
“It doesn’t always end up that way on the scoreboard,” he said. “When you do sell out to something, when you do give it all and you don’t get the rewards right off the bat, how do you deal with that?
“It’s understanding that it’s a four-month journey, hopefully 4-1/2 months, and we need to be really good at the end.”
