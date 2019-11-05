Audrey Millis
Audrey J. Millis, 82, of Auburn, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.
Russell Carter
Russell F. “Russ” Carter, 97, of Waterloo died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo handled arrangements.Darlene Rodenbeck
Darlene I. (Butt) Rodenbeck, 91, of Angola, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Ruth Hall
Ruth A. (Gump) Hall, 94, of Waterloo died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is taking care of arrangements.
Nancy Hook
Nancy Norene (Leppelmeier) Hook, 84, of Butler died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Butler, handled arrangements.Max McConahay
Max Irving McConahay, 76, of Hudson died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, handled arrangements.
Andrew Carpenter
Andrew Allen Carpenter, 21, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 from injuries he sustained in a car crash.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Paul Liechty
Paul “Richard” Liechty, 87, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Crager
Kathy Jo Crager, 55, of Wolcottville, and formerly of Auburn, died Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.
Judy Spencer
Judy Ann (Nichols) Spencer, 54, of Kendallville, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Leona Miller
Leona M. (Oberlin) Miller 94, of Butler, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services in Auburn handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.