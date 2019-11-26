My name is Peyton Grigsby and I am currently an intern at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
I work with the African hoof stock and birds. I feed and enrich the animals within this section along with cleaning and preparing their exhibits. It is a lot of physical labor due to having to lug wheel barrels around with me everywhere I go. Plus, in addition to the labor, the animals tend to seek your attention as they become very familiar with their caretakers. It makes for a long but fun day!
On the board in the giraffe barn, it says “The quality of our work is their quality of life” and it is completely true. The harder we work with all of the “chores,” the better lives our animals can live.
I would love to tell you which animal is my favorite and why, but I can’t. I love them all because each one has a different personality and attitude. All of the animals make my day great, and it makes me sad when I do not get to visit all of them. However, I can say for sure that feeding Penny, the ostrich, the six pelicans, Jarvis the bust-crested bustard, or Mystic a reticulated giraffe is the best part of my day.
I decided to complete this internship this year because my dream is to work with exotic animals in the future. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is filled with all kinds of exotic animals. When I was offered a position, I was incredibly lucky that I was placed in the exact area I wanted. This internship has taught me that the bonds between humans and animals are always strong no matter what. I have also learned just how difficult these giant giraffes can be. The other zookeepers I work with have helped me learn more about college opportunities and job opportunities in the future.
The internship opportunity is truly fantastic. I feel like all employers should offer it because it allows for the younger generation to learn what is needed before being thrown directly into the fire. It also helps inspire them as well.
I would like to thank Ty Laemmie, the African hoof stock and birds supervisor, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, for giving me this opportunity to learn and grow with these animals and other zookeepers. I also want to thank Mrs. (Brie) Sprunger and the Garrett High School administration for offering this as a class to juniors and seniors.
I want to thank my mom for always believing in me and supporting my bank account. Lastly, I want to thank all of my animals for letting me bond with them and become a part of their family.
