GARRETT — More than 40 artists from talented beginners to accomplished professionals submitted 65 entries in the annual Open Call 2022 exhibit at the Garrett Museum of Art.
The competitive show exemplified various themes, genres and materials that inspire today’s artists. Featured works included painting, printmaking, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, photography and much more. An artist reception and exhibit opening was held June 17.
Prior to announcing the winners, museum director Jim Gabbard and gallery coordinator/curator Angela Green unveiled the museum’s latest commissioned artwork — an oil painting by Mindy Bermes depicting the exterior of the Garrett Museum of Art at the corner of King and Randolph streets in downtown Garrett.
Recognizing Bermes as a very good artist for painting buildings, Green asked her to take a photo of the museum last year on which to base the painting that will be on permanent display at the museum. An additional bit of history was added by local artist Patrick Hunter who restored a corbel from the original 1917 Garrett State Bank building where the museum is located. Hunter constructed the subframe, stabilized the interior of the corbel with spray foam and restored its plaster exterior. Bermes’ artwork is now on display on the second floor of the museum above the corbel.
Rick Cartwright, founding dean of the University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts and longstanding professor and art department chair, served as judge for this year’s Open Call.
Artist Nathan Taves’ oil on panel painting, “Turf Balance,” took first place. Sandra Baughman, whose specialty is paper quilling, placed second with her antique replica tea caddy made from paper.
Gina Wolfrum’s mixed media work, “Among the Trees,” placed third. Wolfrum, of Ohio, also earned one of three of the Director’s Awards for her mixed media on wood entry, “Pacific Peace.” Her works can be found on display at Expressions Gallery in the Atrium Marketplace in Auburn.
Also earning Director’s Choice Awards were Bermes for her oil painting, “These Hollowed Halls” with accompanying poetry by Angela Green, and Danyelle Yoder for her oil painting, “Contemplate Transformation.”
Yoder, who lives in Harlan, just completed an online art certification course and has work on display at various galleries, including The Garden in Fort Wayne.
Iris Luella placed first in the student category with her photograph, “Iris Mask,” where Luella is the subject.
Other awards presented include:
Garrett State Bank Award — Jamie McCann, “Wheat Pail,” photograph;
Garrett Clipper/KPC Award — Hilarie Couture, “Connected to Nature,” pastel;
Judy Morrill Award — Ronald Patton, “Country Church,” photograph;
Garrett Public Library Award — Raven Lemier, “Day at the Beach,” photograph, (student); and
Tri Kappa Award — Benjamin Rushemeza, untitled, photograph, (student).
Two artists currently featured in the Spotlight Gallery are potter Steven Skinner of Carlisle who bases his works on nature, and two-dimensional artist Amanda McNamara of Ossian, whose transitional works feature bolds and pastels.
Upcoming exhibits will showcase photographer Brooke Shaden from Aug. 12-Sept. 11; a Norman Rockwell collection including 52 signed and numbered limited edition pieces from Oct. 21-Dec. 18; and the work of renowned street photographer Vivian Maier from Jan. 13 to March 26, 2023.
Gabbard and Green recognized The James Foundation and other supporters for helping make such exhibits possible.
The Open Call exhibit will continue through Aug. 17. Museum hours are Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Other hours by appointment only by calling 704-5400, visiting the website, garrettmuseumofart.org @_gmoa or on Facebook at Garrett Museum of Art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.