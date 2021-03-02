GARRETT — Girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot has released statistics for the recently completed 2020-2021 season.
The Railroaders achieved several milestones this season.
The 1,000th game in the history of the program took place Jan. 29 against Lakeland. Garrett’s 62-49 victory was Lapadot’s 150th as head coach.
At 20-3, this was the seventh 20-win season in program history.
In a Dec. 8 game at Westview, won by Garrett 52-12, the Railroaders established a new record for fewest points allowed in a game.
Other team records set were fewest points allowed in a half (0) and most three-point field goals made in a game (13).
Sophomore Bailey Kelham led the team in scoring with 383 points, for an average of 16.7 points per contest.
She has 786 points, which is 11th in girls basketball history.
She made 81-of-111 free throw attempts for 73 percent. With 210 free throws made, she is eighth all-time in that category.
Kelham made 36 three-pointers and has 62 in her career, tied for 11th all-time.
Junior Taylor Gerke had 252 points, 101 rebounds, 54 assists and 60 steals. She averaged 11 points per contest.
Gerke made 55-of-85 free throws attempts, 70-of-141 two-point field goal attempts and 19-of-67 three-point tries.
Junior Morgan Ostrowski was third on the team with 245 total points. She led the team with 219 total rebounds — 60 offensive boards and 159 defensive boards and 51 blocked shots. She had 15 assists and 40 steals.
Ostrowski averaged 10.7 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game.
She tied the single-game record with seven blocked shots in a game this season, and ranks third in career blocks with 98.
Ostrowski is 12th in career rebounds (517) and 28th in career points (517).
She made 58-of-89 free throws, 83-of-153 two-point field goal attempts and 7-of-18 three-point attempts.
Junior Faith Owen was fourth in total scoring with 171 points for an average of 8.1 points per game.
She made 22-of-27 free throw attempts, 10-of-31 two-point field goal attempts and 43-of-103 three-point field goals.
She added 56 rebounds, 36 assists and 42 steals.
Owen ranks fourth in career three-pointers with 112 and 26th in career points with 566.
Junior Nataley Armstrong finished with 131 points, 180 assists, 48 rebounds and 47 steals.
She made 17-of-30 free throw tries, 21-of-63 two-point field goal attempts and 24-of-94 three-point field goal attempts.
She ranked second in the state in assists and sixth in the nation. Armstrong is Garrett’s all-time assist leader with 407. This season, she established a new school record with 14 assists in a game. Her 180 season assists and per-game average of 7.8 assists are also new records.
Armstrong is tied for 11th place with 62 career three-point field goals.
Senior Sadie Best appeared in 21 games and had 25 points. Juniors Kaitlyn Bergman and Abby Weaver had 23 points each.
Senior Madilyn Malcolm had 13 points, senior Bella Hug scored 10, sophomore Aida Haynes had seven points and sophomore Halle Hathaway had four points.
Weaver had 32 total rebounds and Best grabbed 23. Weaver had six assists and six steals. Best had five assists and six steals. Malcolm contributed five assists and 15 steals. Bergman had seven steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.