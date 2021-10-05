AUBURN — A Fremont man was sentenced Sept. 20 to four years behind bars for child solicitation after responding to a Garrett Police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on Facebook.
Donald Stafford of the 1100 block of West State Road 120, pleaded guilty to the Level 4 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Stafford to seven years of incarceration, with four years to serve and three years suspended. Stafford was placed on probation for three years.
In addition to soliciting who he believed was a 14-year-old child, Stafford also sent nude photos of himself, bought condoms and went to where he thought the child lived, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe told the court. However, Stafford was in communication with law enforcement, Blythe added.
Stafford’s attorney, J. Seth Tipton, said Stafford abandoned the scene and any attempt to visit with a hypothetical 14-year-old. Tipton argued that his attempt to abandon the crime was a mitigating factor.
Blythe described the abandonment argument as a “false flag,” and that the offense of child solicitation was committed.
“He thought it was a 14-year-old girl,” Blythe added.
Brown agreed the act was a “very serious solicitation attempt” and there was every indication Stafford believed he was communicating wit a 14-year-old.
Stafford apologized for hie behavior, saying he backed out at the last minute “because my conscience kicked in.”
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, was dismissed.
