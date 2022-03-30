GARRETT — They call themselves “The Board.”
Two dance moms who want what’s best for their kids are laying out a vision for a longtime Garrett dance school.
Lacy Seibel bought the Ellie Paige Dance Academy in November with roots that go back more than 50 years to the Patricia Krus School of Dance.
Shannon Bell, who serves as administrative assistant, describes Seibel as “a dance mom who loved her daughter so much, she bought a studio.
“I feel like, as a mom, we want to give our kids the best that we can,” said Bell. “I feel like unfortunately, we have had to change studios for various reasons in the past and didn’t want to have them move again.
“But, it was more than that. When we all came to EPDA, it felt like home. We love our instructors, including Ellie (Elizabeth), we love the fellow dance students, the community, and the families that come here. That was too much to walk away from,” she said.
“Yes, it is fair to say I bought the studio for my daughter’s future,” said Seibel. “If she so chooses to eventually take over as owner.”
Seibel’s daughter, Jamelynn, 11, suffers from a rare genetic disorder similar to a small stroke in her eye four years ago causing damage to her retina. At the time, she was active in gymnastic classes at another school.
Jamelynn underwent surgery to correct the condition but walked away with optic nerve damage resulting in depth perception issues that will require treatment throughout her life.
“So that’s really amazing to be able to dance at the level she does, she’s a natural dancer,” said Seibel said. “Dancing is one of the best things she does.”
Seibel and Bell want to return to competitive dance teams at the school after falling from the competition ring for more than three years for both COVID and personal issues.
Last weekend, the school brought home three first-place trophies, and four Top 10 placements from the NexStar Dance Competition in their return to competition and Jamelynn was presented the “Diva Award” by the judges.
“She is that dance diva,” her mom said of Jamelynn.
Also on the eight-member competition team are Bell’s children, Lucas and Ashlynn, Anna Zolman, Katie Blessinger, Sophia Wilson, Tori Hug and Autumn Saum.
Both Bell and Seibel view the discipline of dancing to be important to successful futures. It’s the continuing to try if you don’t get it right the first time — it’s that perseverance, it’s that drive to continue to be better.
“Jamelynn has known for as long as I can remember she wants to be a veterinarian specializing in large animals, like at a zoo,” said Seibel. “I want her to enjoy her dancing career as long as it lasts,” she added.
Bell’s daughter also wants to be veterinarian someday and her son an engineer.
“Learning to dance from the inside out” is their shared mantra.
In a world of iPhones and iPads, Seibel and Bell wants to open up “The Board” to parents.
“We want to make it about family again, we want it to be a solid place for families to come,” said Seibel, and to grow in the Garrett community.
The school will change its name next season to Dance with Joy. Plans are to introduce acrobatic silks and cheer dancing, along with traditional classes of tap, ballet, jazz and hip-hop,
A larger studio will be needed to accommodate the silks class that implements silk ropes from a ceiling that needs to be at least 12-feet high and double in square footage. Their current studio on the second floor at 121 N. Randolph Street is 1,800-square-feet. Also on the drawing board are a dance program for homeschoolers during the day, a mom/friend and me dance class, continuing classes for those students after high school and adult classes. They also would love to offer a class for special education kiddos.
Seibel who lives in Garrett, enjoyed theater and musicals as a student at New Haven High School but admits she is not an instructor.
But one major goal is to stay in the Garrett community and they are in search of a larger facility.
“This is where I have made my home,” said Seibel.
“We want to make it about family,” Bell added.
Coming up are two dance competitions in April and the annual dance recital on Saturday, June 11 in the Garrett High School Performing Arts Center. They also will be performing in Eastside Park during Heritage Days on July 4.
“We are really proud of the work all of our dancers have done this year, I know it’s been a lot of confusion changing over from EPDA and making sure everybody is on the same page,” said Bell.
Current staff includes Verity Evans, Akeisha Heiman, former owner Elizabeth Graybeal and Amelia Hartkopf, with new staff joining them in the fall.
The school is currently holding a fundraiser for fruit turnovers in eight flavors with a Friday deadline. For more information about the school and the fundraiser, people can go to the school’s Facebook page, Ellie Paige Dance.
