Arrested in Noble County
Jennifer A. Lewis, 52, of the 1500 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was booked at 9:10 a.m. March 21 to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information was provided.
Jesse E. Napier, 36, of the 900 block of West Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. March 23 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Sabrina Sonnenberg, 40, of the 900 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. March 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Ivan Pacheco, 39, of the 1900 block of South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. March 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony, and Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Christopher Reinoehl, 22, of the 600 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. March 19 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shauna Hale, 31, of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, Butler, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. March 19 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Katelyn Baird, 26, of the 400 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 4:33 a.m. March 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sara Jessup, 46, of the 1100 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. March 20 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Audrey Person, 26, of the 6000 block North, C.R. 900 East, Churubusco, was arrested at 7:45 a.m. March 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Keion Cheeseboro, 31, of the 700 block of Bond Street, Mobie, Indiana, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. March 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging obliterating identification marks on a handgun, a Level 5 felony.
Ashley Miller, 25, of the 600 block of Woodview Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. March 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kenneth Carnahan, 47, of the 100 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. March 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
