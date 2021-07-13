Hot dog, coney dog fundraiser is Wednesday
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Center, 1200 E. Houston St., will host a hot dog/coney dog fundraiser from 4:15-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the center.
Cost is $5 for a hot dog box or $6 for a coney dog box. Boxes include one hot dog or coney dog, a bag of chips and a can of soda or bottled water.
Orders are accepted by calling the welcome center at the JAM Center, 357-1917. Pre-orders are encouraged.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center.
