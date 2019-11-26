GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation shared the program’s unique vision and successes at a recent breakfast at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center.
The Foundation was created to advance and support the educational development of student, staff and stakeholders associated with the G-K-B School District. This involves promoting the education of students, co-curricular and extra-curricular educational activities through training, scholarships, financial assistance, equipment needs and other appropriate support the is not able to be funded by the school and extra-curricular budget. The foundation provides an alternative for the donor to receive tax benefits as allowed by IRS regulations.
“It is amazing the work that has been accomplished in our three short years of having an education foundation,” said Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Superintendent Tonya Weaver, who serves as secretary. “We all know that educational funding in the State of Indiana does not meet our needs,” Weaver said
Since February 2017, the foundation has provided support in the following areas:
• Resource Room — $12,490 for support teachers and students with notepads, pencils, markers, toiletries, tissues and other necessities;
• Teacher Innovation Grants — $5,755 designed to inspire, encourage, facilitate, recognize and reward innovative and creative instructional approaches and projects in the classroom:
• Donor requests — $1,875;
• GKB-supported activities and specific donations, $16,500;
• Vision program — 20 students received free eye exams and eye glasses if needed in 2019; and
• Garrett student and alumni scholarships —Three $500 scholarships were distributed to support recent graduates pursuing post-secondary education opportunities.
Resource Room provides immediate needs
The school’s Resource Room provides answers to many immediate needs during the school day.
“I call it Teacher Christmas,” said middle school instructional coach Jessica Carlson of the room filled with school supplies, hygiene items, clothing and lots of boxes of pencils available to students and staff.
“You might look at me and say, ‘they are just pencils, what difference would that make?’ But it can really make an impact in a child’s day,” Carlson said. The room offers immediate access, immediate solution, and immediate learning and how that might be important.
“Something so simple can make such a difference,” she shared the importance for children to have access to something they don’t have. “I know countless of my colleagues who would run to the store after school and purchase something a student might need that they didn’t have. But with the resource room, the teacher can walk down the hallway and immediately give that item to a student in need. It could be that student forgot something, but it would make a difference in that student’s day,” Carlson said.
She spoke of seeing a young girl hobbling down the hall, and when asked what was wrong, the girl responded her dog chewed her socks and her feet really hurt. But her mom told her they did not have enough money to buy socks that week. Socks were found in the resource room to help her through the day.
“The girl also asked if there was any deodorant because she was out. And for a seventh-grader, that is kind of essential,” Carlson added.
Immediate solutions might entail providing a pencil bag to a student to replace a ziplock bag, or a new student coming to the district in the middle of term — usually the result of home situation that is not good — with nothing in hand, not even a pencil.
When the student is presented a notebook, paper, pencil, book bag —how much more accepted he or she might feel on the first day, not matter might have been happening in their life outside of school, she said.
“So while it might just be a pencil, it is much more than that. It’s showing love to our students, acceptance to students that don’t have enough, and for us teachers, it is truly a gift. So thank you very much,” Carlson said.
Vision program provides eyeglasses
Foundation board member Ellie Chamberlin shared that the foundation’s vision program was able to provide 20 free eye exams to students and eyeglasses, if needed, during the past year.
Every year, the school has vision screening for students at certain grade levels, and sends letters are to parents to follow-up, said Chamberlin. The follow-ups sometimes lead to unmet response from parents, possibly from incorrect addresses for notification, or lack of resources.
The foundation partnered with Dr. Doug Morrow and Vision Source and loaded up a bus with 23 students and took them to the eye doctor’s office where 11 were determined to need eyeglasses, six were placed on watch status, and two of the 11 had eye health concerns, Chamberlin said. Two weeks later, a representative from Vision Source came to the school to deliver the needed eye glasses, she said.
Chamberlin shared how one local high school student knew he needed glasses, but the family was focusing on other medical needs. Through the program, the student was allowed to drive to Vision Source, found he did need eyeglasses, and wore them to the prom that spring and as he crossed the stage for graduation.
“The Foundation supported a need that would not have been met,” she said. “This confirms a lot of what we hoped for has come to fruition,” said Chamberlin, adding if one child does not have adequate vison care, it is one too many.
Teaching grants inspire students
Student board member Grace Weller shared that fifth-grade teacher Jeff Hurd was awarded a grant to purchase robotics equipment through Foundation funding.
High school science instructor Anthony Thomas was among teachers who were grant recipients through the G-K-B Education Foundation.
Thomas said his goal is to think outside of the norm, and to get the kids outside of the classroom. After working on research in his earth sciences classes through labs or using Google as a resource, he decided to move forward with plans.
“We all know to be a scientist in the field is more than Google — there’s a lot more involved, Thomas said. “We have to travel.”
Last fall, he took 12 kids to Indianapolis to attend a professional geoscience conference — not for high school student, but for international geoscientists.
“We were blown away be outcome of the experience,” Thomas said. At conference, the president of the association spoke with all 12 Garrett students. He told students if they want to do science research in college, “they need to begin now, to be marketable now.”
When they returned, Thomas and the students were determined to do field research; their project was to determine how road salt effect surface water, but they need measuring tools and sensors.
Thomas wrote a grant to the G-K-B Education Foundation.
“They were the first ones to give us money to actually get us up and running,” he said.
Feeling a bit over his head, Thomas moved forward and attended a workshop sponsored by Purdue University along with advisor Jeff Hurd where they determined the project would need a better roadmap, more grants and partnerships. The result was a partnership with Purdue on a poster symposium, with the top two advancing to Madison, Wisconsin.
“This all started with the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation and got the kids started,” he said. They moved forward looking for ways to scan a field and collect data through a sensor attached to a drone.
Thomas said G6 Vision Hawk in Waterloo, partnered with the group in helping the “Salty Surveyors” purchase an industrial drone. They are now working toward getting FAA certified drone pilot certification by the end of the year.
“At the end of the day, kids are getting more than just a high school diploma. This all started with this foundation,” Thomas said.
People can visit the foundation website at foundation.gkb.k12.in.us for more information about the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.