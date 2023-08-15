GARRETT — It’s important to have a strong presence in a market.
That’s what Plevna Implement hopes to accomplish with its new location at 1503 Wiant Drive just northeast of Garrett.
Marketing manager Kevin Boucher said the business acquired Harmony Outdoor Equipment in November that was located just down the road on Peckhart Drive on Auburn’s west edge.
For its new home, Plevna built and opened a 31,000-square-foot facility in June. The move was completed with the movement of parts and service from the previous location.
“We tried to build on what Harmony had built. They were doing a lot of Massey sales, specifically in small tractors,” Boucher said “AGCO wanted Plevna to really expand into this area.
“This location is really great because of the lack of AGCO representation in the area. The only one that was doing what we do was Harmony, and we already own Harmony.
“In this area, there’s a lot of John Deere and a lot of Case,” he said. “Because of that, we felt like there was a miss.”
Fendt is AGCO’s flagship brand. Plevna also sells Massey-Ferguson, Toro, Stihl and Manitou tools and equipment.
While Plevna also operates locations in Kokomo and Nappanee, neither served northeast Indiana.
“Us being here is very important to help to grow Plevna’s mission, which is to offer customer-first experiences and to help share the AGCO brand,” Boucher said.
“We believe in this brand and we’ve been with this brand for a very long time, specifically on the Massey side. It’s only been recently when AGCO wanted us to push the Fendt line more.”
The Kokomo location was remodeled to more prominently feature the Fendt brand, and the design of the Garrett location was patterned after the Kokomo location.
Boucher said while landscaping has been and will continue to be a focus, the goal is also to expand into the agricultural market.
The new building features a showroom, parts area and two service bays. Plevna features a full agriculture shop for large equipment, including planters, tillage equipment and combines. The business also performs small engine repairs from mowers to small tractors and skid steers.
In addition to service, Boucher said Plevna also sells all of those pieces of equipment. The business employs nine people including one ag salesman and two outdoor power salesmen.
The business is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and during “season” from 8 a.m. to noon March through late November. The website is plevnaimplement.com.
