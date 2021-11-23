As we near the holiday season, it is important to think of our neighbors and provide for those who are less fortunate.
Thankfully, there are organizations like Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry that encourage hunters and farmers to donate large game and livestock to their “Meat the Need” program.
“Meat the Need” works with 85 participating meat processors across Indiana. Hunters can donate meat by bringing a fresh, legally tagged, clean, field‐dressed deer to one of the participating state-inspected meat processors located near you. Farmers can also bring in low value, under or above market weight livestock to one of their participating USDA-inspected meat processors and they will grind, wrap and freeze the meat into one and two pound packages.
The individuals and families they serve are reached through food banks and other hunger relief agencies whose services are strictly for low-income and poor populations within each county in Indiana.
This organization uses local resources, people and services to meet a need and provides around 250,000 pounds of meat annually in Indiana, which has served 6.1 million meals to date.
You can also make a monetary donation. Donations received will pay participating meat processors to grind, package and freeze the meat they receive from the hunters and farmers. Visit HoosiersFeedingTheHungry.org/donate-funds to donate.
This is the season of giving, and I am thankful for organizations like this who truly have a positive impact on our struggling neighbors. For more information on Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, visit HoosiersFeedingTheHungry.org.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
