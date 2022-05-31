GARRETT — The Judith A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, has announced several events.
For more information about these and other classes, call the center at 357-1917.
Pottery class
A slab pottery class will take place Tuesday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 21. Times are 6-7 p.m. each night.
Participants will create their own unique pinch pot during the June 14 class and glaze their items during the June 21 class.
Classes are $40 per person. Participants must be at least 15 years old.
The registration deadline is June 7 and can be done by visiting the JAM Center or calling 357-1917.
There are limited spots available.
Swim, sports camps return
Swim and sports camps return beginning July 11.
Camps will be available for those ages 3-12 over three weeks: July 11-13, July 18-21 and July 25-28.
Swim camps for ages 3-6 will take place from 5:05-5:35 p.m. Following the JAM Swim School teaching philosophy, participants will experience a fun introduction to the water with an emphasis on safety and basic swimming skills.
Sports camps for ages 3-6 will take place from 4:20-4:50 p.m. During these camps, children will be introduced to fundamental skills used in sports like soccer, basketball and T-ball through fun games, drills and activities.
The cost for the camps is $25 per week for JAM Center members and $35 per week for non-members.
There are two swim camp options for those ages 6-12. Intermediate/advance camp is from 5:40-6:25 p.m. and will focus on stroke technique, breath control and more. This camp is $35 per week for JAM Center members and $45 per week for non-members.
There is also Swim Club Camp from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This camp allows experienced swimmers a chance to expand their skills and is great for competitive athletes. The cost is $20 per week for JAM Center members and $30 per week for non-members.
Ages 6-12 have three sports camps available, each focusing on the essential skills for individual sports. July 11-14 is volleyball, July 18-21 is basketball and July 25-28 is soccer. These camps are $35 per week for JAM Center members and $45 per week for non-members.
There are discounts available for registering for multiple weeks as well as sibling discounts. All camp participants receive a free gift.
The deadline to register for each camp is the Friday before each week of camp.
