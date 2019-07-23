Despite hot and humid conditions, 35 teams joined this year’s Garrett Alumni Golf Outing at the Garrett Country Club on Friday morning. Aaron “Sneezy” Smith will offer a full report of winners and scores in next week’s Garrett Clipper.
