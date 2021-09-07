Arrested in
Noble County
Eric P. Guillemette, 34, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 31 by Kendallville Police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator/lifetime, a Level 5 felony.
Austin L. Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Tamera Brown, 29, of the 100 block of Valley Circle, Leroy, Michigan, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Aug. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Kristopher King, 36, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 27 by Auburn Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Schmucker, 24, of the 5100 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Julia Witmer, 19, of the 7500 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Shibler, 57, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Aug. 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Jones, 53, of the 300 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
William Johnson, 53, of the 1100 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Flauding, 32, of the 100 block of Forrest Park Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Aug. 29 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Samuel Suman, 35, of the 500 block of Sugar Street, Paulding, Ohio, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Aug. 29 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Shelby Riedel, 30, of the 700 block of Tecumseh Court, Auburn, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Aug. 30 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
