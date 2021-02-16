Eighth-grade parent meeting is Feb. 23
GARRETT — Garrett High School will hold an eighth-grade parent meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Visitors should enter at Door 20.
Information regarding diploma requirements, Graduation Pathways, Ivy Tech dual credits, and high school course offerings will be presented at this meeting.
All members of the Class of 2025 should plan to attend with a parent or guardian. Due to COVID-19 protocols, no more than two people may attend with the student. Parents or guardians only should attend.
Today, Feb. 16
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — American Legion executive board meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
7 p.m. — American Legion general meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, work session, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, 900 E. Warfield St. The agenda includes strategic planning.
7 p.m. — Model Train Club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, Feb. 22
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, regular meeting, meeting room, Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St., Room 47-49. Enter at Door 2.
7 p.m. — Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
4:30 p.m. — Garrett Plan Commission, City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
7 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St.
