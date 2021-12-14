FREMONT — Host Fremont led 20-6 after one quarter and extended it to a 30-point cushion by halftime in a 59-24 win over Garrett’s boys basketball team Dec. 7.
The Eagles improved to 3-0 in all games and 2-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Fremont scored the first 13 points of the game and kept Garrett scoreless for over the first five minutes.
Jasen Bailey’s three-pointer put Garrett on the scoreboard with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left in the opening stanza.
The Eagles led 20-6 after one quarter and 41-11 at the half. The running clock — a new mercy rule adopted this season by the National Federation of High Schools — began early in the fourth quarter when Fremont’s lead reached 35 points.
Fremont senior Logan Brace collected 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Classmate Gabel Pentecost added 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Sophomore Luke Coffman led Garrett with 10 points and junior Kyle Smith added nine. Bailey finished with three points and sophomore Drayton Myers had two.
The Eagles forced 20 Garrett turnovers and outrebounded Garrett 38-15.
The Railroaders fell to 1-4 in all games and 0-2 in the NECC.
