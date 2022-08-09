GARRETT — “Samsara,” an exhibition of works by fine art and conceptual photographer Brooke Shaden, is opening this week at the Garrett Museum of Art.
The origin of the word “samsara” derives from the Sanskrit word meaning “world” and the exhibition title refers to the cyclicality of all life, matter, and existence. It is, simply put, the cycle of death and rebirth.
Telling her story as a personal narrative and letting it flow with her images and concepts, Shaden weaves the tapestry of how various cultures view death and its surrounding rituals. Through a digital editing process, Shaden’s resulting compositions are intensely moving and powerful.
Her narratives delve into how grief is internalized. Viewers are privy to the manifestation of anguish as seen through many cultures. Through nudity and the situating of human bodies, life simultaneously exists and yet is impermanent.
Organic and textural, the addition of sand, dirt, and hair, connects us to the earth and grounds us with a connection to the cycle of this death and rebirth. The exhibit consists of framed original mixed media photographs and features a 3D installation of a life size human form. Redacted eulogies are stitched into and function as short poems and this is enhanced with an auditory experience. Thus the cycle is also perpetuated in its own way.
Shaden’s work will not only engage and fascinate, but prove to be a thought provoking experience with unbounded perceptions.
An opening reception of the exhibit is Friday, from 6-8 p.m., at the Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St. in Garrett. The reception is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.
The show will continue through Sept. 11.
Visit garrettmuseumofart.org for more information. Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m.
