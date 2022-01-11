Doris Kees

GARRETT — Doris L. Kees, 87, of Garrett, died Jan. 6, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Paul Seibert

GARRETT — Paul David Seibert, 78, of Garrett, died Dec. 31, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Carol Shine

GARRETT — Carol Evon Shine, 81, of Garrett, died Jan. 4, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Eloise Arnold

AUBURN — Eloise Arnold, 89, of Auburn, died Jan. 4, 2022.

Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, handled arrangements..

Barbara Boyd

AUBURN — Barbara J. Boyd, 81, of Auburn, died Jan. 5, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Charles Day

AUBURN — Charles “Chuck” Day, 82, of Auburn, died Jan. 3, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Marsha Edgar

AUBURN — Marsha K. Edgar, 70, of Auburn, died Jan. 4, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Kevin Heller

AUBURN — Kevin L. Heller, 55, of Auburn, died Jan. 7, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Marsha Lepper

BUTLER — Marsha Lepper, 71, of Butler, died Jan. 2, 2022.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Edward Ruger

HAMILTON — Edward Charles Ruger, 67, of Hamilton, died Jan. 1, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Henry Woods Sr.

WATERLOO — Henry O. “Hank” Woods Sr., 89, of Waterloo, died Jan. 5, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

William Stackhouse

ANGOLA — William L. Stackhouse, 85, of Angola and born in DeKalb County, died Jan. 6, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Betty Carpenter

PLEASANT LAKE — Betty L. Carpenter, 94, of Golden Lake, Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 2, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Jackson Hallaert

PLEASANT LAKE — Jackson C. Hallaert, 78, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 28, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Ronald Smith

PLEASANT LAKE — Ronald Lee “Ron” Smith, 80, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 29, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Rita Stackhouse

PLEASANT LAKE — Rita Marie Stackhouse, 88, of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 6, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Karen Stockwell

PLEASANT LAKE — Karen May Stockwell, 79, of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 7, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Lloyd Woodman

PLEASANT LAKE — Lloyd Kenneth Woodman, 90, of Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 5, 2022.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Rex Watson

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Rex Watson, 78, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Jan. 7, 2022.

Oberlin-Turnbal Funeral Home, Hicksville, is handling arrangements.

Albin Dugger

KENDALLVILLE — Albin Wayne Dugger, 61, of Kendallville, died Jan. 6, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Margaret Frick

KENDALLVILLE — Margaret Ellen Frick, 93, of Kendallville, died Jan. 6, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Harold King

KENDALLVILLE — Harold Eugene King, 88, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Kendallville, died Jan. 1, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Mattie Slone

KENDALLVILLE — Mattie (Manns) Cordial Slone, 88, of Kendallville, died Jan. 7, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

