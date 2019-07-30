GARRETT — The 58th annual Miss Garrett Pageant will be Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
Nine Garrett High School seniors have entered this year’s pageant. They are:
• Samantha Dewitt, sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority. Her parents are Shannon and Matt DeWitt. She will be dancing ballet en pointe for her talent.
• Peige Firestone, sponsored by Garrett Tireville. Her parents are Christina and Scott Firestone. She will be singing for her talent.
• Payton Warfield, sponsored by Garrett State Bank. Her parents are Paul and Jennifer Warfield. She will be clogging for her talent.
• Maya VanBuskirk, sponsored by the Garrett Rotary Club. Her parents are Eric and Trisha VanBuskirk. She will be playing the trumpet for her talent.
• Madison VanDerbosch, sponsored by MJS Apparel. Her parents are Dave and Tonya VanDerbosch. She will be tap dancing for her talent.
• Isabel Kilgore, sponsored by Psi Iota Xi Soriity. Her parents are Douglas and Monique Kilgore. She will be singing for her talent.
• Jadah Shroads, sponsored by the Garrett American Legion Auxilary. Her parents are Jeremy Shroads and Davina Mullet. She will be dancing for her talent.
• Kennedy Sattison, sponsored by The Hair Shed. Her parents are Todd and Kathryn Sattison. She will be dancing for her talent.
• Alathia Blust, sponsored by Griffith Rubber Mills. Her parents are Scott Blust, Angela Blust and Robb Getts. She will be singing for her talent.
Tickets cost $10 and are now on sale in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools central office on East Warfield Street.
All seats are reserved. The pageant will include a penny-per-vote People’s Choice award.
Libbey Detcher is the reigning Miss Garrett 2018. She is the daughter of Dave and Amy Demske and Geoff and Shelly Detcher.
The judges are Nancy Ball Blake from Fort Wayne, Trisha Dallas from Angola and Elaine Lengacher from Huntertown.
Mark Claxton will serve as emcee again this year.
Miss Garrett Pageant sponsors include Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett American Legion Post 78, Dr. Mann’s Family Dentistry, Garrett State Bank and Adventure Homes.
Jessica Christian Photography is the official pageant photographer.
