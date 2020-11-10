Carol Parr
LAOTTO — Carol Ann Parr, 74, of LaOtto and born in Garrett, died Oct. 31, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
James Smith
AVILLA — James O. Smith, 75, of Avilla, died Oct. 31, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Melody Ort
AUBURN — Melody J. Ort, 63, of Auburn, died Nov. 3, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Wilma Searfoss
AUBURN — Wilma J. Searfoss, 82, of Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Charles Timmerman
BUTLER — Charles H. Timmerman, 62, of Butler, died Nov. 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jerry Kugler
ASHLEY — Jerry L. Kugler, 81, of Ashley, died Nov. 5, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Schrader
KENDALLVILLE — Thomas Eugene Schrader of Kendallville died Nov. 2, 2020.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Geraldine Rowe
ANGOLA — Geraldine Joan Rowe, 99, of Angola, died Nov. 3, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Jane Taylor
ANGOLA — Jane L. Taylor, 67, of Angola, died Nov. 2, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Pauline McConnell
FREMONT — Pauline McConnell, 95, of Fremont, died Oct. 31, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
