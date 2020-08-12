GARRETT — With students returning to classes Thursday, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday approved personnel items including the resignations of Tyler Camp as J.E. Ober computer science instructor and Heather Royal as Head Start teacher; and the hiring of Jen Arzen as J.E. Ober computer science instructor; Holly Custer as district bus driver; Cindy Bradfield as bus monitor; Kerri Whitmore as temporary part time clinic assistant; and the hiring of Layton Miller as middle school boys soccer coach.
The board also approved renewal of a memorandum of understanding with the JAM Center for the 21st Century Grant.
