Lauren Parr
LAOTTO — Lauren LeVon Parr, 84, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1937, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Gladwin LaVon and June Elnora (Fredericks) Parr.
Lauren was a veteran of the United States Army.
He married Carol Ann Rowe on Sept. 26, 1977, in Auburn, Indiana, and she passed away on Oct. 31, 2020.
Lauren worked at Auburn Gear in maintenance for 29 years, retiring in 2002. He also owned and operated an independent lawncare business for more than 40 years.
He enjoyed Indiana University Basketball, NASCAR, mowing, everything John Deere, socializing with friends and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters and their spouses, Penny Sue and Michael Elston, of Muncie, and Stacey Dawn and Bob Sweet, of Garrett; five grandchildren, Dayton Sweet, Brittany Palacios, Lauren Parr Jr., Heather Elston and Lauren Elston; four great-grandchildren, Xavier Palacios, Sophia Palacios, Easton Parr and Gabe Parr; sister, Nancy Jo Nodine, of Ashley; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Sharon Rowe, of Waterloo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three children, Larry Alan Parr, in 2006, Jacqueline June Frain, in 2021, and Lauren Lee Parr, in 2022; and his brother, Robert Duane Parr, in 1967.
Visitation will be take place from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday prior to services.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.
Memorials may be directed to the Mizpah Shrine, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
Michael Sumner
GARRETT — Michael Sumner, 64, of Garrett, died Sept. 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Allan Deetz
WATERLOO — Allan W. Deetz, 67, of Waterloo and born in Garrett, died Aug. 30, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Gary Amerman
AUBURN — Gary L. “Gus” Amerman, 74, of Auburn, died Aug. 30, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Frances Carnahan
AUBURN — Frances J. Carnahan, 91, of Auburn, died Aug. 29, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Larry Essley
ZIONSVILLE — Larry John Essley, 79, of Zionsville, died Aug. 27, 2022.
Aaron Ruben Nelson Mortuary, Zionsville, handled arrangements.
Rosaria Husted
AUBURN — Rosaria M. “Rose” (Mondello) Husted, 79, of Auburn, died Aug. 29, 2022.
FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Wilbur Hobson
HAMILTON — Wilbur Alfred “Al” Hobson, 81, of Hamilton, died Aug. 26, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Verlyn Johnson
ASHLEY — Verlyn E. Johnson, 88, of Ashley, died Aug. 28, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Julianne Hersey
HOUSTON, Texas — Julianne I. Hersey, 83, of Houston and formerly of Pleasant Lake, died Aug. 31.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling local arrangements.
Teresa Papai
KENDALLVILLE — Teresa E. (Dellinger) Papai, 71, of Kendallville, died Aug. 26, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Steven Wallace
KENDALLVILLE — Steven Lee Wallace, 59, of Kendallville, died Aug. 28, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
