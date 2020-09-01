GARRETT — As a high school wrestler, a 38-by-38-foot mat was the extent of Logan DeMarco’s boundaries.
This summer, the 2017 Garrett graduate is expanding his horizons along a 2,650-mile trek along the Pacific Crest Trail that begins in Campo, California at the Mexican border and continues north through California, Oregon and Washington.
DeMarco, girlfriend Willow Wunsch and his pet cat Shere Khan, now of Denver, set off on May 25 for the adventure that takes an estimated five months of snow-free weather.
The Pacific Crest Trail is a long-distance hiking and equestrian trail closely aligned with the highest portion of the Cascade and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges that avoids civilization and covers scenic and pristine mountainous terrain with few roads. The trail lies 100 to 150 miles east of the U.S. Pacific Coast, so the hikers had only a brief view of the coastal skyline near Los Angeles along the way.
DeMarco, who earned his nursing degree at IVY Tech in Fort Wayne last year, said he saved up enough money to fund his trip, spending about $1,500 for gear alone.
“I was the only one ready to be off work at my job” at a jail outside Denver when COVID-19 hit in March. His employers have been very supportive and are holding his position when he returns.
DeMarco got the bug to hike following a one-month hike of 273 miles in Vermont last summer after earning his degree and before moving to Denver. It was there he fell in love with hiking.
“I really wanted to do more hiking, and looked up more trails to hike,” he said.
It was during this hike that he met Wunsch, who was trekking the Appalachian Trail that terminates at the same site near a hostel in Rutland, Vermont.
They stayed in touch, and Wunsch since moved to Colorado from the East Coast.
DeMarco gives kudos to Wunsch, a more experienced hiker, for helping with the details when they opted for this much longer trail.
“We are glad to have each other around,” not only for Wunsch’s experience, but also for companionship when they go for days without seeing anyone else along the trail, DeMarco said.
Before setting off, the couple organized supplies in 10 boxes to be picked up at post offices along the trail route.
“The lighter the gear, the more expensive it gets,” DeMarco said. They carry a two-person tent that packs down to two pounds, backpack and a sleep pad.
He wears trail runner shoes with grip soles, carries four pairs of socks, and first aid kit with antibiotic ointment, bandages and Advil. With his nursing background, Wunsch said DeMarco is “super equipped” in the event of a medical emergency, even carrying stitches in his pack.
Meals include dehydrated food, ramen noodles and bagels, plus lots of Sour Patch Kids, Skittles and Twizzlers for energy.
“You can eat whatever you like because you won’t gain any weight,” he said of the calories burned.
Thursday afternoon, the hikers crossed into Ashland, Oregon, at mile 1,730 along the way. Their timing was perfect as they moved north just as the trail was beginning to close down from the California wildfires.
“Somehow, we were lucky there were no issues,” he added.
In Ashland, plans were to resupply food and head north to Crater Lake about 120 miles away after an overnight stay at a hostel. They hope to arrive there by Saturday in order to pick up one of their supply boxes before the post office closes for the weekend. Shipments can be held for about 30 days for general delivery, according to DeMarco. His sister, Fallon who lives in Denver, has been sending the boxes to arrive at scheduled stops along their way.
Potential hikers along the Pacific Crest Trail must apply for one of about 15,000 permits from its association in order to keep it from becoming overrun. Departure time is selected by lottery, DeMarco said. This is the only trail to require permits. This year, only 20 percent of those who received the permits used them, due to COVID and other concerns.
Along with Wunsch, DeMarco’s tiger cat has been with them along the route, hitching a ride on his backpack and sometimes walking along the route for short stretches. The cat enjoys running around the campgrounds and doing a bit of hunting.
Having a trail name is part of the hiking tradition. If hikers meet and a person gives a regular first name, the other hiker can bestow you with a name.
DeMarco’s trail name, Mowgli, and his cat, Shere Khan, come from “Jungle Book” characters, while Wunsch was named Sunnyside Up for her ability to stay positive while on the Appalachian Trail last year.
“It’s an honor to name someone and you have to formally accept it,” DeMarco said. You have the option of not accepting the name if you don’t like it.
“It’s pretty personal,” he added.
Plans are to complete the journey by the first of October when Washington weather has the potential of turning pretty nasty. Once at trail’s end, getting back home is still in the works — possibly his sister will pick them up, or they might travel by train or just rent a car, which could be the easiest mode of transportation, he said.
DeMarco has been logging photos on his Instagram and Facebook accounts, but efforts to keep a written journal along the way were short-lived.
“It’s been more of a visual journal” as writing took a back-burner to food and sleep. They average 18 to 35 miles on the trail, depending on weather and terrain, he said.
Priorities are finding places with water sources to limit the weight of supplies they carry, which became heavy as they trekked the first 700 miles through the desert in triple-digit heat. Once they arrived in the high Sierras in mid-California, they experienced thunderstorms and hiked tall mountains near Mt. Whitney.
“There have definitely been hard days,” he said, but since arriving in Oregon three months into the hike, they are both counting down to the end of the trail.
“We don’t want it to end. We are still enjoying the trail,” but have a feeling of sadness. Both have had bad days and nights along the trail when they wanted to get off, or dealing with blisters on their feet and exhaustion.
A few missteps included a stumble when DeMarco wasn’t paying attention to the trail a while watching a view and talking with other hikers, or when the duo took different paths and he ended quite a distance off the route as the trail is sometimes not well marked. On July 4 in the high Sierras, he came across a man showing symptoms of a heart attack.
“We got him airlifted out of there,” DeMarco said.
Next year, the duo plans to hike the Continental Divide Trail from New Mexico, through Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. They are still debating whether to take the route from the north or the south, with a goal to complete the Triple Crown of U.S. hiking trails that total about 7,900 miles of trails in 22 states on the Pacific Crest, Appalachian and Continental Divide Trails.
DeMarco’s parents, Shane and Christine DeMarco of Garrett and other family members all over the country are watching the hikers’ progress along the trail. DeMarco’s mom gifted him a watch with a compass, barometer and altimeter — all the gadgets. He has only been lost a couple times, he added.
DeMarco is also carrying a bandana that once belonged to his grandfather, George Schultz, who was a longtime B & O and CSX railroad engineer. He passed away in November 2016.
“Mom said Grandpa would love to go with you,” DeMarco said.
And so he is.
A map of the Pacific Crest Trail can be found at: pcta.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PCT-overview-map-on-1-page-by-Magellan-v.1.2018.jpg.
Triple Crown of Hiking
The Triple Crown of Hiking refers to the three major U.S. long-distance hiking trails totaling about 7,900 miles that include 22 states.
• Pacific Crest Trail — 2,654 miles between Mexico and Canada following the highest portion of the Sierra Nevada and Cascade Range and traversing Washington, Oregon, and California.
• Appalachian Trail — 2,184 miles between Springer Mountain in Georgia and Mount Katahdin in Maine and traversing North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire.
• Continental Divide Trail — 3,100 miles between Mexico and Canada following the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountains and traversing Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico.
The American Long Distance Hiking Association is the only organization that recognizes this hiking feat. Each fall, Triple Crown honorees are recognized and awarded plaques noting their achievement. As of November 2019, 440 hikers have been designated Triple Crowners by ALDHA-West since 1994.
