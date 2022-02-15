McDowell named to Trine President’s List
ANGOLA — Heather McDowell of Garrett, a Trine University student, was named to the President’s List for the 2021 fall term.
McDowell is majoring in Health Care Administration.
To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average between 3.750-4.000.
