GARRETT — Sixth-grade student Audrey Mullins won the Garrett Middle School spelling bee recently.
She correctly spelled “pedestrian” to win the contest. Seventh-grade student Paul Swonger was runner-up. The contest took place Dec. 8 in the Garrett Performing Arts Center.
Mullins advances to the DeKalb County spelling bee in January at Garrett.
Melissa Burgess announced and Jason Richards and Alice Weller served as judges. Fourteen students participated in the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.