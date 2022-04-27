GARRETT — With more questions than answers following a bid opening for engineering plans to extend water and sewer lines east of town at its April 5 meeting, the Garrett Board of Works met in special session Tuesday.
At issue was the immediacy of hiring an engineer to submit plans for the project that had been on a long term list to provide infrastructure for potential development, affecting some 340 acres along C.R. 19 and C.R. 48 and the high price tag that goes along with it.
Board member Dave Demske said he was part of a discussion regarding capital improvements, but was surprised when the issue of hiring an engineer for this project was brought forward “out of the blue” at the earlier meeting.
While the area was included as part of an extra-territorial jurisdiction area to the City of Garrett earlier this year, neighboring communities could move in to install infrastructure where none exists.
“In reality, it is still first-come, first-served as far as utilities,” City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said.
But, no plan can move forward until an engineering study is made, according to Garrett’s city utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Inc. who attended the meeting virtually Tuesday.
Once engineering plans are completed, the project could be financed through several ways including cash, bonds, or through TIFF bonding, he said.
“You must first have an engineering study to determine where the water and sewer lines can go. What we are trying to do get step number one?” said Guerrettaz. “We are talking about hundreds of millions of AV (assessed value) that could go into that area and thousands of jobs” with such a significant number of acres.
“But we can’t get off square one if we don’t have an engineering design” in order to move forward with a shovel ready project.
Late last year, the city solicited and received bids from three companies to take care of the engineering plans, design packets and put the project out for bids. At the April 5 meeting, quotes were opened from Triad Engineering with offices in Indianapolis and Ohio at $301,000; Commonwealth Engineering Inc. of Fort Wayne at $315,000 and Wessler Engineering at $364,400. The quoted costs do not include the actual construction of the project.
Since that meeting, board members reviewed each company’s quote and following discussion with Guerrettaz Tuesday, they moved forward to accept the bid from Commonwealth Engineering.
Board member Tom Kleeman agreed all of his questions and concerns had been addressed regarding the cost of engineering and the project prior to moving forward with hiring the engineering company.
All three companies had representatives at Tuesday’s meeting and all noted the costs they submitted were hourly, not to exceed quotes. The city is not required to take the lowest bid for engineering as with public projects, but must look for the most qualified and responsible company.
