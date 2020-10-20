Garden Club suspends evergreen sales
GARRETT — Members of the Garrett Garden Club are sad to announce they will not be offering their 15th annual fresh evergreen wreath and swag fundraiser.
“As much as we tried, there were too many unforeseen and unexpected obstacles to overcome,” said President Anisa Waterhouse. “With 2020 being such a difficult year, we are especially disappointed that we won’t be able to donate money to local charities that help so many people.
“We look forward to your continued support to fund our club, pay for the flowers uptown and help the much needed organizations in our community. We thank you for your support over the last 14 years,” Waterhouse said.
Plans are to resume sales next year.
