GARRETT — Garrett High School seniors were recognized for organizational, academic and athletic leadership during the annual awards program held May 25 in the Paul Bateman gym.
Academic Awards
• SAT math awards for those scoring 620 or higher — Chidester, Konner DeWitt, David Edsall, Lexi Gordon, Aida Haynes, Bree McComb, Andrew Molargik, Jack O’Connor, Dominic Zimmerman and Joseph Zimmerman.
• SAT English club awards for those scoring 620 or higher — Micah Carlson, Tyler Chidester, Konner DeWitt, Lexi Gordon, Aida Haynes, Bree McComb, Andrew Molargik, Chance Place, Jonas Stickler and Dominic Zimmerman.
• Academic team awards — Lexi Gordon, science; Dominic Zimmerman, Joseph Zimmerman and Andrew Molargik, math.
Band Awards
• Senior band member recognition awards — Katie Blessinger, Micah Carlson, Carson Culler and Darian Simmons.
• John Philip Sousa marching band award — Katie Blessinger.
Career Development Program Students of the Year
• Building Trades Student of the Year — Cody Bickley.
• Horizontal Construction Student of the Year —Kyler Helmkamp.
• Architecture/Design Student of the Year — Cody Bickley.
• Nursing Assistant Student of the Year — Emily Platter .
• Welding Student of Year — Journeyman Welder Tim DePew, the first Garrett graduate and perhaps the first in the state to achieve to complete a welding apprenticeship while in high school.
CTE Certificates
• Business Administration College Certificate, minimum of 16 dual credits, equal to a semester of college completed — Luke Byers, Tyler Gater, Aida Haynes, Kyle Smith and Gracyn Russell.
• Business Administration College Technical Certificate, minimum of 31 dual credits, equal to a year of college completed — David Benson, Konner DeWitt, Kameron Ruiz and Andrew Molargik.
• Early College Digital Marketing Certificate — Micah Carlson, Jessica Culbertson, Katherine Lewis, Laney Miller, Ashlynn Mossberger and Jonas Stickler.
• Carpentry — Jack Adams, Cody Bickley, Nick Guy, Landon Hinkle and Xavier Williford.
• CNA — Emily Platter, Morgyn Conn, Jessica Culbertson and Marlie Teregeyo.
• Engineering — Cody Bickley.
• Horizontal Construction — Daniel Drobeck, Jackson Hedrick, Kyler Helmkamp, Xavier Williford and Michael Fugate.
• Welding — Tim DePew, Lane Gibson, Corbin Klenke, Samuel Ross, Hayden Williams, Carter Wolfe, Brett Krider, Ray Scott, Brian Gomez, James Kimmel and Lauren Tinkler.
Cyber Patriot Award — Micah Carlson and Kameron Ruiz.
Eagle Scout Award — Carson Culler.
Class Officer Awards — President Landon Davis, vice president Lydia Owen, secretary Maggie Woodward and treasurer Konner DeWitt.
Encore Show Choir Senior Achievement Awards — Katie Blessinger, Evan Dapp, Jackson Hedrick, and Alyssa Martin.
FFA Awards — Laney Miller and Katherine Lewis.
Key Club — Hannah Edsall, Marlie Teregeyo and Dominic Zimmerman.
National Honor Society — Cody Bickley, Katherine Blessinger, Micah Carlson, Samantha Cook, Jessica Culbertson, Konner DeWitt, Hanna Edsall, Isabel Fielden, Aida Haynes, Grace Hess, Bailey Kelham, Bree McComb, Laney Miller, Andrew Molargik, Jacob Molargik, Jack O’Connor, Lydia Owen, Macy Rigsby, Kameron Ruiz, Kyle Smith, Olivia Thomas and Morgan Thrush.
Four-Year Outstanding Peer Leader Awards — Landon Davis and Isabel Fielden.
Shotgun Sports Club Captain — Andrew Molargik and Jack O’Connor.
Student Council Awards — Courtney Barse, Hayden Brady, Samantha Cook, Jessica Culbertson, Hannah Edsall, Isabel Fielden, Emily Greuter, Aida Haynes, Bailey Kelham, Lydia Owen, Kinleigh Smith, Alana Winters and Maggie Woodward.
Theater Arts Awards
• Four-Year Theater Arts Award — Katie Blessinger, Alyssa Martin, Kelsie Emenhiser, Evan Dapp, Jackson Hedrick and Luca Stevens.
• Three-Year Theater Arts Award — Micah Carlson.
• Two-Year Theater Arts Award — Kameron Ruiz.
• One-Year Theater Arts Award — Carson Culler and Barbara Berry.
Voices of Philanthropy Senior Award — Morgan Thrush.
Foreign Exchange Student Recognition — Jarmo Henschel of Germany and Arturo Zecchina of Italy.
Armed Services Enlistment Recognition — Jalynn Parker, U.S. Air National Guard and Cody Aspinall, U.S. Navy.
Questa Scholars
Questa offers financial aid options-including low-interest, forgivable loan programs to students throughout Northeast Indiana. Questa graduates live and work in Northeast Indiana and help build the foundation for our region’s continued success. Recipients are Samantha Liechty, Kameron Ruiz and Morgan Thrush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.