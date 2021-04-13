Arrested in Noble County
Cody W. Nelson, 29, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. April 2 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information was provided.
Blake C . Oberlin, 21, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. April 7 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Oberlin was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No charging information was provided on the warrant.
Arrested in
LaGrange County
Ryan Childers, 32, of the 00 block of East Water Drive North, Garrett, was arrested Tuesday, April 6, by LaGrange County police on a charge of non-support of a dependent.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Joshua Robertson, 31, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested at 3 p.m. March 30 by Garrett Police on an unspecified charge.
Steven Strock, 74, of the 5400 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. March 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Williford, 28, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. March 30 by Auburn Police on charges of battery, a Level 5 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Teri Studeman, 28, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. April 2 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of forgery, a Level 6 felony.
Desiree Eveland, 28, of the 4300 block of U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. April 3 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class and Class C misdemeanor.
Rhonda Moore, 41, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. April 3 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging her with fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Jeanne Wiedman, 81, of the 800 block of Martz Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
James Denham, 51, of the 1000 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Childers, 32, of the 100 block of East C.R. 500N, Howe, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. April 5 by Garrett Police on a LaGrange County warrant for an unspecified charge.
Norman Sitts, 54, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. April 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
Donald Johnston, 35, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. April 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Rashid Ahmed, 24, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. April 5 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
