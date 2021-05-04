GARRETT — ILearn testing at Garrett has been met with little enthusiasm, according to J.E. Ober Elementary and Garrett Middle School administrators.
Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus told school board members April 26 the new state test is being administered as required, but the results will be stale by the time they are available at the end of the school year.
“This test does not honor students’ thinking,” she said, adding teachers currently can pull up-to-the-minute data without the test. Classroom schedules have been interrupted in order to facilitate the testing that has no time restrictions. Testing has been taking place over multiple days, she added.
In some cases, students have spent hours taking the test, Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden noted, concurring with Surfus’ findings.
“The kids are working hard,” he said of the examinations.
In other business, Fielden listed upcoming opportunities for students for the end of the school year.
Sixth-grade students will travel to Boy Scout Camp Little Turtle. Seventh-grade students will go to Chain-O-Lakes State Park for their annual cardboard boat construction and race project. Eighth-grade students will travel to the Trine University athletic department to discuss concussion safety and the use of helmets and also visiting the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
Fielden also reported about 70 students signed up for the middle school track teams in grades 6-8. He said the recent invitational in memory of Joe “Barney” Mahnesmith was a big success, receiving praise from people in the Garrett and other communities.
Surfus also told board members a drive-through kindergarten readiness session had 72 families signed up, with 88 kindergartners already registered for the fall.
“It’s really fun to see kids outside and running,” athletic director Chris DePew said of the spring sports programs. DePew attended the meeting to introduce new boys basketball coach Andrew Evertts.
High School Principal Matt Smith praised junior student Sophia Ruble for her efforts in the recent Riley Week event, with a school record of $4,208 collected. The school has been designated a Miracle School in the past. This year’s amount also qualified the school to have plaque on a red wagon at the Indianapolis hospital.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver thanked the school and community for their diligence shown during the pandemic. Weaver said she is also excited for some of the annual year-end events to be held this year, including field days, while implementing safety protocols.
Weaver thanked local legislators Sen. Dennis Kruse, Sen. Sue Glick and Rep. Ben Smaltz for their service in approving new dollars for K-12 education. The recently-passed education bill includes tuition support formula funding, student learning recovery grants to address learning loss caused by COVID-19 closures, increases to the foundation, special education, career and development grants and teacher appreciation grants to reward effective and highly effective educators.
The school board approved the first readings of the following: J.E. Ober, Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School handbooks; the first readings of the middle and high school athletic handbooks; and 2021-2022 fundraisers for all three buildings; a 2021-2022 student education technology acceptable use and safety policies and staff education technology acceptable use and safety policies; and the disposal of worthless Garrett-Keyser-Butler personal property and sale or transfer of personal property.
The board approved several donations designated for the top 10 student program; $5,000 for the Walter and Joanna Comer Scholarship; $250 from the Community Foundation of DeKalb County for emergency clothing and hygiene products and $540 for the second-grade field trip; and $4,800 from the United Way of DeKalb County for the Kindergarten Camp.
The district also received a $200,000 donation by the Dekko Foundation for the Career Development Program and a $10,000 donation from the Lutheran Health Network Hospital for high school athletic supplies, among other donations.
The board approved grant applications to the Friends of the National Rifle Association and Bass Pro Shops/Cabellas Outdoor for supplies for the high school shotgun sports club for a total of $7,000; $5,671 for SEL in Action for Head Start Field Trips; and $580 for books for Camp Read-a-Lot.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will be visiting student members of the Career Development classroom on Wednesday, Weaver said.
The board approved the following resignations: high school academy instructor Nicole Snider and high school CTE instructor Brianne Sprunger; Head Start assistants Bailee Burton, Katlyn Leland and Ashley Packer; Head Start Family Education Specialist Rachel Morrison; and cafeteria employee Beth McMaken.
The board hired these individuals: Kerri Whitmore, Nicole Smith and Amanda Brumbaugh as full-time clinic assistants; and Natalie Navarro as Head Start assistant teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.