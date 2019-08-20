Garrett Club thanks Mayor for watering flowers
To the Editor:
The members of the Garrett Garden Club would like to thank the Mayor of Garrett for keeping the flowers downtown watered and looking wonderful this summer. It is a big responsibility to regularly take time out and make sure it’s done.
Thank you Mayor Fiandt! Job well done.
Sincerely,
Anisa Waterhouse, President
Garrett Garden Club
Quiet Knight thanks car show sponsors, donors and participants
To the editor:
On Saturday, Aug. 3, we held our 9th annual Quiet Knight Veterans Car-Bike Show at the Garrett American Legion Post 178. Great weather. Record number of entries (128). Thanks to all entries, anyone who helped and our sponsors.
Cash sponsors: Eaton Corp., Jim and Sandie Steele, Bill Yoder Ford, Hixson Sand & Gravel, Tarlton Plumbing & Heating, State Farm Insurance – Joyce Hefty-Covell Agency, Thomas Funeral Home, DeKalb Metal Finishing, Bell Equipment Services, Custer Grain, Bralin Laser Services, Tireville Inc., Rick James, Beacon Credit Union – Auburn, Garrett State Bank, Henry Electric, Albright Chassis Works, 3 Rivers Credit Union – Auburn, Barron’s Automotive, Irving Materials Inc. (IMI), Kelham Farms, Shephard’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, TI Fluid Systems – Ashley and Just Jewelry (Kat Liddy).
Door prize sponsors — JEG’s (Ohio), Summit Racing Equipment (Ohio), Fort Wayne Clutch, MJS Apparel, Auburn Massage Center, Ben Davis Chevrolet, Buick Parts Dept., AutoZone, E-Collar Technologies, Classic City Automotive, Advance Auto Parts, Ridge NAPA, Irving Materials Inc. (IMI), Mino’s II, C & P Machine, Garrett Subway and VP Racing Fuels.
Special thanks go to Interiors By Thomas, Hart’s Machine Service (Ohio), Roger Steinman, SAL Squadron 178 and Garrett American Legion Post 178.
Thank you,
Brian Lamm, President of Quiet Knight
Tom Bishop, Sons of the American Legion Commander 178
