GARRETT — Two graduates will be added to Garrett High School’s Athletic Wall of Fame during halftime of Friday’s Garrett-West Noble boys basketball game in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
Inductees are 2012 graduate Todd Frickey, a standout on the Railroader football, track and basketball teams; and Becky (Smith) Blotkamp, a 1975 graduate who worked 34 years behind the scenes for the athletic department, extra-curricular activities and served as high school cheer coach for 13 years.
The public is invited to a reception honoring the inductees after the game Friday.
