GARRETT —Nurse practitioner Gretchen H. Jenkins, MSN, NP-C, has relocated her practice from Smaltz Way in Auburn to join the DeKalb Health Medical Group Family Medicine providers Dr. Bret Kueber and Kristi King, NP at the Garrett location, 128 N. Randolph St.
Jenkins specializes in family medicine and midwifery. She received her undergraduate degree from Southeastern Louisiana State University in Hammond, Louisiana and earned her masters at the University of Indianapolis in Indianapolis. She is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
A nurse for 30 years, Jenkins formerly instructed registered nursing classes at ITT in Fort Wayne and then worked primary care and occupational health onsite for an area company.
She began working in the walk-in clinic at DeKalb Health in Auburn. DeKalb Health officials noted the feedback from patients was “very good” and she was offered an office in Auburn where she has been located since July 2017.
“I said I would love to do family practice. It was what I really want to do anyway,” Jenkins said of the opportunity.
She and her staff of two nurses and front desk assistant moved from the Auburn site over the weekend in order to be open Monday morning with new hours —Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday 1-5 p.m., and Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Tuesday evening session was added to be able to accommodate patients who cannot visit during regular hours.
Jenkins said she is excited about the move to Garrett, estimating more than half of her patients are from the area. “That should be nice for them,” she said.
She is accepting new patients from birth through geriatric, noting her eldest patient is 97 years old.
“I want to learn each patient’s goal for his or her own health prior to going into other things,” Jenkins said of her holistic view of health management. “I say, what do you want to work on? If they say weight, then we will discuss it.
“I like to establish goals with them and help them make a decision to be as healthy as possible and then we move on to continuing that health care goal. I get very excited when they make even a little progress” and cheer them on, she added.
Overall, it is a good match, she said of moving to the Garrett office. “He is a bit more easy-going, like I am,” she said of Kueber.
“We are really excited to have her,” said Kueber. “We know her patients love her. It is really nice to have her over here.”
Nursing is a three-generation career for Jenkins’ family, including her mother, daughter and daughter-in-law. She lives in Fort Wayne and has six grandchildren, from nine months to 16 years. She unexpectedly got to deliver on of her own children, she added.
To schedule an appointment, people can phone 357-6557. The practice accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.
The DeKalb Health Medical Group will become Parkview Physicians Group following the affiliation with Parkview Hospital on Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.