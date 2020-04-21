GARRETT — A citywide spring cleanup that originally was scheduled for May 2 will be moved to this fall, at a dat estill to be decided,, the city of Garrett announced this week.
The city’s Drive-thru Recycling Center will reopen for regular hours starting today from 6-8 p.m. It will be open Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
