ANGOLA — Garrett will send several athletes to tonight’s regional meet at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
The quartet of Emma Kioski, Tia Spiece, Aida Haynes and Nataley Armstrong captured the 4x400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 13.29 seconds.
Armstrong, running the anchor leg, caught and passed East Noble’s Mariah Maley on the front stretch to win by .26 seconds.
Kioski, Spiece and Armstrong joined Valencia Placencia to finish second in the 4x100-meter relay to East Noble. The Knights won the race in 50.76 seconds. The Garrett quartet’s time was 51.64 seconds.
Armstrong, Kioski and Jordan Baer will also compete in individual events.
Armstrong, a junior, finished second to Angola freshman Kylie Caswell in the 400-meter dash. Caswell’s winning time was 1:01.59. Armstrong crossed the line at 1:02.94.
Baer, a junior, placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.92 seconds. Prairie Heights senior Jaycee Malone won the race in 16.51 seconds.
Kioski, a senior, grabbed the third and final regional-qualifying spot in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.03 seconds. Central Noble freshman Ellanor Zolman won the race in 12.74 seconds and East Noble junior Emma Forker was second at 12.88 seconds.
Despite a year off, East Noble maintained its grip on the team championship, adding to its 2018 and 2019 titles by rolling up 150 points to top second-place Angola, which had 126 points.
DeKalb was third with 69, followed by Garrett at 68 and Central Noble with 52.
Girls Track Sectional
Angola Middle School
Team Scores
1. East Noble 150, 2. Angola 126, 3. DeKalb 69, 4. Garrett 68, 5. Central Noble 52, 6. West Noble 49, 7. Prairie Heights 46, 8. Fremont 28, 9. Westview 17, 10. Lakeland 13, 11. Eastside 3.
Individual results
(Top 3 advance to regionals)
100 — 1. Zolman (CN) 12.74, 2. Forker (EN) 12.88, 3. Kioski (GR) 13.03, 4. Almond (A) 13.17, 5. Pelliccia (A) 13.35, 6. Fleck (EN) 13.49, 7. Brown (LL) 13.52, 8. Wallace (LL) 14.02.
200 — 1. Forker (EN) 27.48, 2. Almond (A) 27.53, 3. Pelliccia (A) 27.76, 4. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 27.83, 5. Mawhorter (WN) 28.14, 6. Hudson (EN) 28.16, 7. Vice (CN) 28.99, 8. Spiece (GR) 29.11.
400 — 1. Caswell (A) 1:01.59, 2. Armstrong (GR) 1:02.94, 3. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 1:03.76, 4. Glasgo (PH) 1:03.86, 5. Weng (EN) 1:05.04, 6. Smith (A) 1:05.13, 7. Becker (EN) 1:05.67, 8. Gearheart (PH) 1:07.27.
800 — 1. Hinkley (A) 2:28.70, 2. Oberlin (A) 2:31.20, 3. Carpenter (EN) 2:33.05, 4. Shoemaker (WN) 2:35.05, 5. DeTray (DK) 2:36.04, 6. Keihn (EN) 2:36.83, 7. Rinehold (CN) 2:38.62, 8. Haynes (GR) 2:41.18.
1,600 — 1. Hinkley (A) 5:20.73, 2. Gannon (FR) 5:24.79, 3. Bennett (DK) 5:27.12, 4. Keihn (EN) 5:35.32, 5. Becker (EN) 5:43.97, 6. Dailey (A) 5:45.05, 7. Clark (WN) 5:48.35, 8. DeTray (DK) 5:49.84.
3,200 — 1. Hinkley (A) 11:39.10, 2. Gannon (FR) 11:39.89, 3. Winebrenner (DK) 11:41.83, 4. Bennett (DK) 11:57.47, 5. Becker (EN) 12:18.72, 6. Rodgers (EN) 12:31.93, 7. Parson (WN) 12:50.12, 8. Fry (Wv) 12:56.12.
100 hurdles — 1. Malone (PH) 16.51, 2. Baer (GR) 16.92, 3. Miller (DK) 17.33, 4. Walz (EN) 17.46, 5. Paris (CN) 17.67, 6. Jordan (EN) 17.90, 7. Springer (PH) 21.99.
300 hurdles — 1. Malone (PH) 48.84, 2. Maley (EN) 48.88, 3. Stutzman (Wv) 50.30, 4. Munson (EN) 51.09, 5. Thomas (A) 51.28, 6. Yates (WN) 51.77, 7. Geiger (ES) 52.03, 8. Wright (FR) 53.48.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 50.76, 2. Garrett 51.64, 3. Angola 52.25, 4. Central Noble 52.34, 5. Prairie Heights 54.60, 6. DeKalb 55.26, 7. Fremont 56.26.
4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 4:13.29, 2. East Noble 4:13.55, 3. Angola 4:18.76, 4. West Noble 4:21.83, 5. Central Noble 4:35.51, 6. Fremont 4:37.09, 7. Prairie Heights 4:38.93, 8. Lakeland 4:39.45.
4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 9:59.08, 2. Angola 10:12.53, 3. DeKalb 10:17.53, 4. West Noble 10:30.30, 5. Fremont 10:37.37, 6. Garrett 11:17.73, 7. Prairie Heights 13:06.98.
Long jump — 1. Forker (EN) 6-11 3/4, 2. Zolman (CN) 15-11 1/2, 3. Crow (EN) 15-9, 4. Mawhorter (WN) 15-5 1/4, 5. Baver (GR) 15-4 1/4, 6. Leslie (DK) 15-2 3/4, 7. German (PH) 15-1 1/4, 8. Thomas (A) 15- 1/4.
High jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-3, 2. Walz (EN) 4-10, 2. Leach (A) 4-10, 4. Rettig (LL) j4-10, 5. Zolman (CN) j4-10, 6. Gordon (GR) j4-8, 7. Hudson (EN) j4-8, 8. Geiger (ES) j4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Garton (EN) 10-0, 2. Holbrook (EN) j8-6, 3. Trine (A) j8-6, 4. Baver (GR) j8-0, 5. Schiffili (LL) j8-0, 6. Dailey (PH) j8-0, 7. Baer (GR) j7-6, 8. Leland (PH) j7-6.
Discus — 1. Rensberger (Wv) 113-7, 2. Kiebel (CN) 106-6, 3. Brown (DK) 104-6, 4. Hicks (DK) 103-9, 5. Hartman (PH) 101-10, 6. Best (GR) 96-4, 7. Weaver (GR) 92-5, 8. Bottles (WN) 91-11.
Shot put — 1. Brown (DK) 35-7 1/2, 2. Hicks (DK) 34-7, 3. Bottles (WN) 33- 1/2, 4. Ratliff (CN) 32-4, 5. Best (GR) 31-5, 6. West (EN) 31-3 1/2, 7. Berlew (FR) 30-11 1/2, 8. Mendez (A) 30-2 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.