INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Garrett received a nice boost to fix multiple streets.
The city has been awarded a $431,437.50 grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation's Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
The announcement was made April 7 by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness. More than 200 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds for local road projects.
Garrett plans to make improvements to the following streets:
- East Warfield Street from South Randolph to South Taylor Road;
- South Taylor Road from East Warfield to South Road;
- South 2nd Street from East Warfield to East Houston Street;
- South Britton Street from East Warfield to East Dennis Street;
- West Railroad Street from North Randolph to North Peters Street; and
- West Railroad Street from North Peters to Ocker Park.
In most cases, street work will involve milling the top surface and adding 3-4 inches of base coat and top coat, according to Mayor Todd Fiandt and Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
"From last fall to this one, we'll have spent about three quarters of a million dollars on our streets," Mossberger said.
"We keep plugging away at it," he added. "This is utilizing the grant the way it's meant to be utilized."
"We're getting back some of that tax money and putting it to work," Fiandt added.
“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Holcomb said. “Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns, and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.”
Ashley has been awarded the maximum $1 million dollars. Angola received $772,242.74 and Clear Lake received $288,000. Avilla, with $764,631, was the only Noble County community receiving a grant. No LaGrange County communities received grants in this round.
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered more applications than dollars available — making the call for projects highly competitive.
In response to local requests to help manage project flow, INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the July 2020 call for projects.
“INDOT’s mission is to build and maintain Indiana’s transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana,” McGuinness said. “Through Community Crossings we’re able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways. This sustained investment by the state makes sure that the Crossroads of America is maintained from the first mile to the last mile.”
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.
State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of legislation passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Holcomb in April 2017.
