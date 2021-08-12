GARRETT — With school beginning Wednesday, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board filled several teaching and coaching positions during a brief special session Wednesday morning.
They include Ashley Smith as fifth-grade instructor, Mandy Thomas as eighth-grade writing instructor, Austin Johnson as an elementary computer science instructor, Abrielle Getts and Shai Greuter as elementary instructional assistants, Treva Thrush as middle school instructional assistant, Natasha Hunt and Drake Lucarelli as high school instructional assistants and Mataya Isham as cafeteria employee.
High school coaches approved include Kyle DeKoninck as assistant boys basketball coach, Layton Miller as assistant boys soccer coach and Avery Morrison as assistant girls soccer coach.
The board also approved the resignations of Mandi VanDuyn as J.E. Ober Title 1 instructor, Brittany Logsdon as fifth-grade instructor and Alex Roberts as high school physical education instructor and weight coordinator.
