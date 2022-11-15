GARRETT — Garrett Middle School has announced honor roll students for the first quarter grading period.
Students are listed by alphabetical order by grade level.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Sixth Grade
All As
Jaxson Ault, Jaxon Bilger, Bradey Cagle, Emma Feller, Gregory Freeze, Kaylee Gaar, Piper Ice, Hailey Jacobs, Violet Kosmatka, Addison Kowalski, Harper Lee, Avery Leech, Gracie Montel, McKenna Naglack, Audrea Newman, Mason Riccius, Eleanor Rucker, Drake Taylor, Carlie Thomas and Emerlynn Toney.
As and Bs
Nash Anderson, Taylor Baer, Remington Balzer, Leelyn Baumann, Chloe Bradfield, Ella Brenneman, Brycen Cary, Tayler Chaffins, Dillon Chisholm, Jacob Feightner, Graham Garman, Adelynn Goss, Ellie Hamilton, Lucy Hefty, Londyn Horn, Brayden Huff, Grant Jones, Nadia Joseph, Mayson Kelham, Evelyn Klinger, Draden Knight, Keegan Kops, Addison Mabee, Declan Oakes, Xakara Short, Bentley Treesh, Kaiden Treesh, Colton Wood and Taylor Zimmerman.
Seventh Grade
All As
Yasmin Alferez, Kylie Bergman, Kylee Carmichael, Emma Coffman, Grayson Combs, Peyton Grindstaff, Isabelle Hathaway, Kendra Kelham, Corissa Kennedy, Josephine Kosmatka, Katlyn Kueber, Lexi Mascio, Jaley Saralu, Kaylee Smith, Addison VanBuskirk and Chloe Warfield.
As and Bs
Abigail Best, Jacob Hendrickson-Emel, Owen Fast, Hadley Flotow, Hailey Goebel, Taylor Gottfried, Jace Hanel, Brady Harrell, Wyatt Hefty, Lennon Hoeffel, Aleigha Kidder, Aryka Kramer, Wyatt Lash, Jasmin Leighty, Ryan Main, Calix Paynor, Raystlyn Saxer, Graham Smith, Maddison Terry, Parker Williams, Nicholas Wooldridge and Jaxon York.
Eighth Grade
All As
Javin Bailey, Carter Coffman, Zoie Conley, Elly Cossairt, Rilyn Flotow, Ashton Gong, Logan Griffith, Owen Haynes, Dawson Hefty, Marleigh Johnson, Charlotte Lemen, Savanna McNay, Taylor Miller, Brenna Orth, Tandon Plohr, Jacob Thrush, Tyler Thrush, Abbigayle Werling and Lucie White.
As and Bs
Kaeuna Dircksen, Brian Ellis, Paytyn Fugate, Anna Griffin, Atalie Gullett, Audrey Hall, Dawson Hedges, Noah Hess, Ava Horn, Alexis Metcalf, Marcus Mitchell, Brayden Napier, Keagan Peck, Aiden Reed, Danica Reynolds, Seth Riley, Gavin Robertson, Quinton Ross, Mikayla Roxas, Rileigh Ruckman, Kade Shafer, Ethan Smith, Ethan VanBuskirk, Remington Winebrenner and Chloe Zuehsow.
