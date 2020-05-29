GARRETT — High school geoscience teacher Anthony Thomas has been selected as the 2020 Outstanding Earth Science Teacher by the National Association of Geoscience Teachers.
The annual award recognizes “exceptional contributions to the stimulation of interest in the earth sciences at the pre-college level” according to a news release.
The Central Section Committee of the National Association of Geoscience Teachers was particularly impressed by Thomas’ commitment to rewriting curriculum to incorporate earth science literacy concepts, introducing his students to the role that the geosciences play in solving society’s problems through inquiry-based learning, geoscience research, and the use of ArcGIS Online in his classes.
In addition, Thomas was cited for his achievement of exposing students to fieldwork, both during local field trips and during summer school field courses to Arizona. The multiple detailed examples of how Thomas engages his students in real-world geoscience gave the committee a clear picture of his passion for earth science teaching and his dedication to his students and the profession.
Thomas sponsors the “Salty Surveyors” extracurricular group at Garrett High School. Its members meet twice a month to work on field research, specifically sampling local water and soil specimens.
Salty Surveyors also partnered with Purdue University through NASA for research.
The group purchased a used industrial drone to fly it over fields and establish baseline data for the area’s soil and water.
Thomas said in November that he knows of no other school in the area with a similar program.
NAGT was established in 1938 with the goal to improve geoscience education, emphasize the relevance and cultural significance of the earth sciences, and to disseminate knowledge to educators and the general public. The competitive Outstanding Earth Science Teaching Award program was established in 1971 to identify, recognize, and reward excellence in teaching. The NAGT said it commends Thomas for his dedication to his students.
