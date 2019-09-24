GARRETT — It is after hours at Cup of Blessing on a Monday evening, but there is plenty of activity inside the coffee shop. Several parents have gathered to discuss how to help their kids deal with stress. There, freshly brewed coffee, snacks and parenting resources are scattered on the tables, and children of the participants run and play under supervision upstairs at the Oasis. This is a Parent Café.
“I started coming to Parent Café because my lawyer asked me to. I willingly continue to go because I enjoy learning about how to parent in a million ways,” said Sam Vermilyea, who attends the Café. “It is the best experience to learn and talk with other people who make you feel safe and who you can trust.”
Parent Café, provided by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana, offers a comfortable environment for parents to discuss how to protect their children and strengthen their families. Parent Café promotes peer-to-peer learning, personal reflection, and an awareness of protective factors—such as resilience and concrete support—that enhance family relationships.
“Parent Café isn’t just my concrete support,” Vermilyea said. “It is like family. These are some of my most important relationships.”
Parents and caregivers are invited to participate in Cup of Blessing’s Parent Café at 133 South Randolph Street every other Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. There is no charge for the program, which includes coffee, snacks, childcare, a $10 gas card, and a prize drawing at every session. The next Café will be Sept, 30. People can visit mhanortheastindiana.org or contact Parent Café coordinator Tina Wooldridge at TWooldridge@mhanortheastindiana.org for more information.
Parent Café host Jill Dougherty said that as a parent of adult children, she is continuously learning.
“Parent Café allows parents to learn from other parents in a very relaxed setting,” she said.
